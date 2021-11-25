ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 person dead following single-vehicle crash on I-495 in Mansfield

Fatal single-vehicle crash on I-495 SB in Mansfield Thursday morning (Photo courtesy of David Curran)

MANSFIELD, Mass. — A single-vehicle crash happened early Thursday morning that resulted in one fatality.

The Massachusetts State Police told Boston 25 News the accident happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. on I-495 southbound in Mansfield.

There is no confirmation on how the crash happened or how many occupants were inside the vehicle at the time of the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

