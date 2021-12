Pierre Gasly hopes AlphaTauri will have answers for its “shocking” lack of race pace in Qatar by the time Formula 1 next races in Saudi Arabia. The Frenchman started second on the grid as a result of penalties promoting him two positions, but dropped to third off the line as Fernando Alonso overtook him. From there, Gasly slipped backwards quickly and ended up finishing outside the points despite no obvious damage or incidents, and he says AlphaTauri will need to review all aspects of its performance ahead of next weekend’s trip to Jeddah.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO