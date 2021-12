SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Toddlers are busy, in constant motion. For three-year-old Hunter, every step is a giant achievement. “He was born January 8th of 2018,” said Victoria Bruton, Hunter’s mom. “And he spent five months in the ICU. We did two months in the cardiac ICU and then three months in the NICU and then after he was discharged two weeks later. We were admitted again, and again and again and it kept happening and we’ve been admitted over 300 times to the hospital since then.”

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO