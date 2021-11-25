ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

HCISD students perform at the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

By Xochilt Lagunas
 7 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Macy’s Thanksgiving parade is one of the biggest celebrations for the holiday. This year Harlingen CISD is making a special appearance at the parade’s 95th annual celebration.

The invitation came directly from former Cardette and Southern Stars Director Mrs. Jo Salinas, also known as Momma Jo.

Gracie Cabuto is a mother who said this is an opportunity of a lifetime. She said the girls have worked extremely hard and are happy to be a part of something positive this year.

“I just think that they are going to remember this for the rest of their lives, the Macy’s parade is amazing and then right after COVID they are just going to do phenomenal and they are going to put Harlingen on map,” said Cabuto.

Within the group of performers from Harlingen CISD, there is a cardette, a South cheerleader and many Southern Stars.

All girls will be performing one dance at the parade and would like to thank everyone for their support.

