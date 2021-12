According to the new market research report "Smart Textiles Market with COVID-19 impact analysis by Type (Passive, Active/Ultra-smart), Function (Sensing, Energy Harvesting & Thermo-electricity, Luminescence & Aesthetics), Vertical, & Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Smart Textiles Market is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2021 to USD 6.6 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period. The major driving factors for the growth of the smart textiles market include implementation of advanced technologies in smart textiles, miniaturization of electronic components, and expanding wearable industry among others.

