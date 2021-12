According to a research report "IoT Node and Gateway Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis, by Hardware (Processor, Connectivity IC, Sensor, Memory Device, and Logic Device), End-use Application (Industrial and Consumer), Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the IoT Node and Gateway Market was valued at USD 387.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 566.4 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027. The key factors driving the growth of the IoT node and gateway market include emergence of 5G technology, growing use of wireless smart sensors and networks, growing market for connected devices, increasing necessity of data centers due to rising adoption of cloud platforms, and others.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO