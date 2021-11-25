Second suspect wanted in connection to Hattiesburg Holiday Inn homicide

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a man in connection to the homicide that happened at the Holiday Inn in early November.

Police said a first degree murder warrant was issued for Juan Ra’Shawn Cole, 20, of Texas. He is the second suspect wanted in the shooting death of Carlos McGruder, 37.

Police said 21-year-old Trenderrious Brock , of Frisco, Texas, turned himself to police in Texas earlier this month, and he was extradited to Hattiesburg. Brock is being held in the Forrest County Jail.

The shooting happened on November 8, 2021, at the Holiday Inn on Highway 49. If you have any information about Cole’s whereabouts, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

