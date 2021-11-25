Piedmont Police Stats for November 1st – 14th

On Monday, November 29, 2021 at approximately 5:50 pm Piedmont police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Haslam St. to respond to a report of domestic violence and gunshots. Upon arrival officers met with one of the people involved and learned that a domestic argument between two people became violent and the person with the firearm shot the other during the physical altercation. The person that was shot had left the scene prior to officers arriving, but was later located in a hospital being treated for a gunshot wound.

