Piedmont Police Stats for November 1st – 14th

November 25, 2021

Lee Evancho

11/11 – AL Hwy 21/Memorial

11/18 – AL Hwy 9/Shady Grove Rd

11/01 – Rickey Lee Sentell – F.T.A

11/01 – Rickey Lee Sentell – Possession w/ Intent to Distribute (Methamphetamine) ; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

11/01 – Brianna Messer Gownes – Possession w/ Intent to Distribute (Methamphetamine) ; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

11/01 – Tonya Susan Shell – Arrested for Another Agency (Probation Violation)

11/01 – Tonya Susan Shell – Obstructing Justice by Giving False Name

11/01 – Jason Lee Nicholson – F.T.A x2

11/02 – Cody William Brown – Arrested for Another Agency (Probation Violation)

11/02 – Mariah Elizabeth Renee Nicholson – Possession of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) ; Possession of Marijuana 2nd

11/04 – Danny Ray Canter – Possession of Controlled Substance x2 (Hydrocodone & Suboxone) ; Attempting to Elude ; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

11/05 – Terrance Spears – F.T.P x3

11/06 – Stacey Deanne Shuler – Possession of Controlled Substance x2 (Methamphetamine & Oxycodone)

11/06 – Margaret V. Grundy – Driving Under the Influence

11/08 – Jesse Fortenberry – Possession of Controlled Substance (Suboxone) ; Possession of Marijuana 2nd ; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

11/08 – Michael Pryce Proctor – Assault 3rd

11/09 – Roger Warren Brogdon – Violation of Protection Order

11/09 – Brian Keith Morrison – Arrested for Another Agency (Contempt of Court)

11/10 – Jeremy Wayne Willis – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

11/10 – Haley Michelle Fischetti – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

11/10 – Shannon David Kelley – F.T.P

11/10 – Kimberli Collum Taylor – Possession of Marijuana 1st

11/10 – Kenneth Larry Lang – F.T.P x2

11/10 Micah Shane Garmon – Arretsed for Another Agency (F.TA)

11/10 – Terrance Spears – Public Intoxication

11/12 – Jeremy Wayne Willis – Arrested for Another Agency (F.TA)

11/12 – Dustin Scott Thrash – Arrested for Another Agency (F.T.A)

11/14 – Franco Simaj Celso – Domestic Violence 3rd

Advertisement

The City of Piedmont Police Department lists their activity for the public to view. Within this report are some abbreviations that may not be known to everyone. F.T.A – Failure to Appear, someone did not go to a court date and a judge has issued a warrant for their arrest. F.T.P. – Failure to Pay, someone has been required to pay court fees, victim reimbursement, fines, or a number of other mandatory fees but has not complied and a judge has issued a warrant. Piedmont Police Department Weekly Activity Report November 1st thru 14th Piedmont Police Officers responded to 121 Calls for Service. 35 of those Calls for Service resulted in a report being filed. Piedmont Police Officers investigated 2 Traffic Accidents.Piedmont Police Officers made 51 Traffic Stops and issued 13 Traffic Citations. Piedmont Police Officers made 26 Arrest.