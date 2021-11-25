Piedmont Police Stats for November 1st – 14th
November 25, 2021
Lee Evancho
- 11/11 – AL Hwy 21/Memorial
- 11/18 – AL Hwy 9/Shady Grove Rd
- 11/01 – Rickey Lee Sentell – F.T.A
- 11/01 – Rickey Lee Sentell – Possession w/ Intent to Distribute (Methamphetamine) ; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- 11/01 – Brianna Messer Gownes – Possession w/ Intent to Distribute (Methamphetamine) ; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- 11/01 – Tonya Susan Shell – Arrested for Another Agency (Probation Violation)
- 11/01 – Tonya Susan Shell – Obstructing Justice by Giving False Name
- 11/01 – Jason Lee Nicholson – F.T.A x2
- 11/02 – Cody William Brown – Arrested for Another Agency (Probation Violation)
- 11/02 – Mariah Elizabeth Renee Nicholson – Possession of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) ; Possession of Marijuana 2nd
- 11/04 – Danny Ray Canter – Possession of Controlled Substance x2 (Hydrocodone & Suboxone) ; Attempting to Elude ; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- 11/05 – Terrance Spears – F.T.P x3
- 11/06 – Stacey Deanne Shuler – Possession of Controlled Substance x2 (Methamphetamine & Oxycodone)
- 11/06 – Margaret V. Grundy – Driving Under the Influence
- 11/08 – Jesse Fortenberry – Possession of Controlled Substance (Suboxone) ; Possession of Marijuana 2nd ; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- 11/08 – Michael Pryce Proctor – Assault 3rd
- 11/09 – Roger Warren Brogdon – Violation of Protection Order
- 11/09 – Brian Keith Morrison – Arrested for Another Agency (Contempt of Court)
- 11/10 – Jeremy Wayne Willis – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- 11/10 – Haley Michelle Fischetti – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- 11/10 – Shannon David Kelley – F.T.P
- 11/10 – Kimberli Collum Taylor – Possession of Marijuana 1st
- 11/10 – Kenneth Larry Lang – F.T.P x2
- 11/10 Micah Shane Garmon – Arretsed for Another Agency (F.TA)
- 11/10 – Terrance Spears – Public Intoxication
- 11/12 – Jeremy Wayne Willis – Arrested for Another Agency (F.TA)
- 11/12 – Dustin Scott Thrash – Arrested for Another Agency (F.T.A)
- 11/14 – Franco Simaj Celso – Domestic Violence 3rd
