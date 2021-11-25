ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

What is this ‘I am woman’ trend on TikTok and is it a real song?

By Summer Goodkind
The Tab
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a new TikTok trend doing the rounds right now and to be completely honest, I’m OBSESSED. This ‘I am woman’ TikTok song has everything about it absolutely on point – the soulful vocals, women gassing themselves up, and the sheer volume of self-love. So, let’s break it down:...

thetab.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Woman shares terrifying dream on TikTok - and people think she’s recalling events from past life

A TikToker has spoken about a bizarre and detailed lucid dream she had - and some people believe it’s a past life memory.In a TikTok posted by @abundantvibes, Dana took viewers through exactly what happened and said “I feel like no one is going to believe me when I tell this story, but I swear this really happened”.She explained that usually, she can tell her vivid dreams are her subconscious trying to figure things out, but this dream, in particular, felt unusual so she wrote it down as soon as she woke up.Dana described how, in the dream, she...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

TikTok users are claiming they can ‘shift’ to different realities by using a shower

A bizarre and unexplainable trend has emerged on TikTok where people are claiming that they can travel to different timelines by using “portals” while having a shower. A Daily Mail report highlights a handful of people on the video-sharing app who claim to have been able to shift into different realities - both intentionally and accidentally - by simply changing the temperature in their shower which allows them to “manifest” the change they desire.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jena Frumes
Vice

TikTok Users Claim a Magic Song Is Changing Their Lives

Users on TikTok are claiming a magic song is changing their life. People on TikTok have claimed that making a video using the song “Time In Oblivion” by IANO and saving it in your drafts will cause something “life changing” to happen to you. This is yet another expression of the wellness trend of “manifesting,” which is basically just thinking about good things happening until they happen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Tab

Meet MrBeast: The YouTuber who gives away millions of dollars to random people

The name MrBeast is everywhere right now but no one seems to know much about him or his personal life beyond YouTube. We all just know he makes ridiculous amounts of money by pulling off wild stunts on his YouTube channel and giving away millions of dollars and insane prizes to random people. But he’s actually one of YouTube’s biggest creators which makes sense considering how much he earns from his career in social media.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Am Woman#Dog#Honey
mixmag.net

Grimes is back on the internet and sharing ‘crazy ideas’

Yesterday, November 28, Grimes posted on TikTok a video captioned “back on the internet #sigh” after becoming quiet on social media as she concentrated her platform to promote her new artificially intelligent girl group NPC. In September, Grimes released her new song ‘Love’ on TikTok explaining that it deals with...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Tab

Why can’t I stop singing the Helicopter Helicopter TikTok song and where is it even from?

The Helicopter Helicopter song is all over TikTok right now and I think we can all agree that it’s the worst kind of FOMO when you have no idea why hundreds of thousands of people are spinning on the spot singing “Helicopter helicopter”. But rest assured your FOMO is about to be over because we’re about to explain everything to you. Starting with what the exactly this meme is about and where the song even came from.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Trojan

TikTalk: Trending TikTok songs to get you through finals

As we approach the end of the semester, people have only one thing on their mind: Finals. Studying for finals and hauling your backpack from study space to study space are always a bit painful and stressful. So, in an attempt to make it more enjoyable, I curated a playlist of eight trending songs on TikTok to jam out to this finals season.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Billboard

TWICE’s ‘Scientist’ Hits No. 1 on Real-Time Hot Trending Songs Chart, Adele Debuts

Plus, NiziU, Mark Tuan, BTS and Coldplay. TWICE’s new single “Scientist” topped the 24-hour version of Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, Friday morning (Nov. 19). The track reigned on the strength of continued conversation around the song, dating to its Nov. 12 release. Co-written by Anne-Marie, it’s...
MUSIC
The Tab

A deep dive into the rumours saying Katylee and Grace are maybelee back together

Katylee Bailey and Grace Waites from TikTok recently had a bad break up so it’s safe to say the pair know all too well what it’s like to experience heartbreak. Having a relationship in the public eye can’t be easy, especially when you are essentially TikTok royalty. They began their romance earlier this year, things were looking great, Katylee had broken up with TikTok legend Libby Mae and the couple seemed happier than ever posting viral videos. That was until Katylee and Grace broke up after rumours surfaced saying Katylee and kissed her ex Libby Mae.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Tab

Only Krystal Versace could score full marks on this Hey Sis, It’s Christmas lyrics quiz

The camp-as-tits finale of Drag Race UK season three brought us Hey Sis, It’s Christmas and fans couldn’t be more grateful if they tried. Everything about the song was sheer perfection, from the choreography to the iconic lyrics – no one can fault it. But how well do you actually remember it? You can’t call yourself a fan of the song if you only listened to it during the episode. Plus, I guarantee only the queens themselves will remember their own verses word for word.
MUSIC
The Tab

Okay so is the ‘abcdefu’ audio on TikTok a real song?

Sometimes you just need a song that you can scream at the top of your lungs when you’re midway through a breakup and that current song of choice on TikTok right now is “abcdefu”. It’s a certified banger that everyone is using in TikToks as it just sums up that moment of anger during a breakup where you hate everything about your ex and their life. But who actually sings it?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
UCSD Guardian

Am I an Insta-baddie?

I stare, perplexed and amazed. Her skin is clear and poreless, her forehead and hairline both perfectly symmetrical to the rest of her face. Her full lips are artificially enhanced — but not so much that they appear fake, or plastic. Her eyebrows are thinner and more arched, the eyes more slanted, and their normal deep brown tinted with gorgeous honey highlights. Her nose is slim and feminine, almost delicately proportional. In sum, the woman is beautiful yet unfamiliar — “is that me?” I think to myself for the first time that a selfie turned out better than my reflection in the mirror. But as I continue to stare at the selfie I took with an Instagram filter, I grow more and more uncomfortable with the subtle enhancements done to my face. I take a selfie without any filters and flip back and forth between the two pictures, trying to reassure myself that the heavy feeling in my stomach is an overreaction. It’s possible that I’m actually just as gorgeous as the Instagram baddies, right?
INTERNET
The Tab

Nine songs you forgot that are going to be lurking in your Spotify Wrapped 2021

WHERE THE HELL IS SPOTIFY WRAPPED? Twitter was clambering after a December 1st release for Spotify’s annual statistic infographic round up but here we are, empty handed. If history is anything to go by, we should be getting our chance to reflect on what we’ve streamed this year any day now. But before we do, let’s cast our minds back to the songs that you might not exactly be wanting to creep into your Spotify Wrapped in 2021…
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy