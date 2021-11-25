ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

LIVE MARKETS EM currencies vs the dollar: it's different this time?

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

Nov 25 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

EM CURRENCIES VS THE DOLLAR: IT'S DIFFERENT THIS TIME?(1259 GMT)

The dollar is close to its highest since July 2020 against the euro after the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes, and its run is probably not over yet.

But this doesn’t seem to be the case for emerging market currencies, even if they usually are considered more vulnerable in times of U.S. monetary policy normalization.

They apparently learned their lessons from the 2013 ‘taper tantrum’, when traders dumped Treasuries ahead of the Fed, reducing bond purchases, triggering a jump in U.S. yields.

In 2013 it was feared that “rising U.S. interest rates would plunge many emerging markets into a deep crisis due to a flight of capital, causing the respective currencies to plummet,” according to Commerzbank analysts.

“The central banks of the currencies that came under particularly heavy pressure in 2013 also seem to have learned from the episode,” they say.

Most of them reacted very early to the current inflation risks and have already raised their interest rates, in some cases substantially, they add.

“The early start of a normalization of monetary policy in the emerging markets is currently a great support for the currencies.”

It’s different for the Turkish lira, which is admittedly a particular case.

FOMC meeting minutes reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates sooner than other major central banks.

The chart below shows the emerging market currency index (.MIEM00000CUS) holding not far from its end-June highs, while the euro/dollar falls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tnXAU_0d6jMYAI00
EMforex

(Stefano Rebaudo)

*****

SHOW ME THE MONEY (1141 GMT)

Stocks of miners enjoyed a long rally up to mid-2021 and suffered only a mild correction since then. But now companies might need to take further steps to lure investors as the outlook about commodity prices becomes increasingly uncertain.

“We argue that mining companies could strengthen the credentials of their investment cases and lock in shareholder returns by stepping up special dividends and buybacks during the upcoming results season,” Morgan Stanley analysts say.

Obviously, some are better placed than others, given superior cash generation prospects.

Morgan Stanley analysts say Glencore (GLEN.L) remains their top pick among diversified miners, given its capital returns prospects. Anglo American (AAL.L) appears to be the least cash generative during H2 but this may be due to transitory factors.

Glencore's strategy will be under the scanner during the company’s investor day on December 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WmHWw_0d6jMYAI00
.SXPP

(Stefano Rebaudo)

*****

TURKISH BANKS: CAP RAISES ON THE HORIZON?

The Turkish lira is licking its wounds following this week's historic drop to records lows but despite the apparent calm, local banks will face difficulties. read more

Credit Suisse has taken a fresh look at the sector and even though it says all banks under its coverage "appear comfortable" on the liquidity front, it expects some banks to need capital injections or forbearance measures for capital ratios.

"The regulator is likely to redefine the solvency related forbearances in a more favourable way, in case the depreciation pressure on TL continues. We no longer expect the regulator to allow dividend distribution from 2021 earnings," writes Ates Buldur, analyst at the Swiss investment bank.

"For state banks, another round of capital injection may be considered as well. We do not rule out the possibility of well-capitalized private banks carrying out rights issues to maintain sizeable buffers," he adds in a note.

Every 10% depreciation in the lira has a negative impact on the banks' capital ranging for 25 to 80 basis points, according to Credit Suisse calculations based on management guidance.

In the snapshot you can see how Turkish banking stocks have underperformed the MSCI World Bank index.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bie39_0d6jMYAI00
snapshot

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

THE BULL MARKET IS NOT YET OVER (0949 GMT)

Despite European stocks (.STOXX) are on track for their second-best annual returns since the 2008 financial crisis after year-to-date gains of more than 20%, analysts are not calling time out yet on the rally.

Joining fellow European market bulls from Morgan Stanley and BNP Paribas, strategists from Societe Generale are also optimistic on the European markets outlook for next year.

They predict a 9% upside to European stocks from current levels by end-2022, mainly driven by solid earnings growth in the backdrop of a supportive macro environment with cost inflation likely to peak soon.

Their top calls: Long European Green Deal basket, Long banks, Long European Capex, Long European buy backs index.

(Saikat Chatterjee)

*****

TECH, FOOD, LUXURY AND BIG PHARMA TO THE RESCUE (0850 GMT)

A bounce in tech and heavyweight food, healthcare and luxury stocks is helping the STOXX 600 (.STOXX) bounce with somewhat more conviction today after yesterday's volatile session.

Investors pondering risks associated with a resurgence of COVID cases in Europe and policy tightening in the U.S. are opting this morning for a defensive tilt, while the cyclical banks and oil stocks are seeing pressure to the downside.

The pan-European equity benchmark was last up 0.5% with shares such as chip firm ASML, drugmakers Roche and Astrazeneca, LVMH, and food giant Nestle all ranking among the top positive weights to the index, as you see in the snapshot.

Well-received results from cognac maker Remy Cointreau and radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta also provided support, being their shares up 10% and 7% respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LbzcD_0d6jMYAI00
snapshot

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

AMERICANS CAN GIVE THANKS (0812 GMT)

It's Thanksgiving and the United States indeed has cause to celebrate. Data released on the eve of the holiday showed robust consumer spending, jobless claims at the lowest levels since 1969 and a 4.1% monthly rise in the core PCE inflation index.

The figures reinforced the picture of an economy speeding away from the rest of the world still struggling with COVID-19 fallout. So much so that anxiety about rising inflation has taken root at the U.S. Fed, minutes from its last meeting showed also on Wednesday read more .

It's a piquant contrast with Europe, where data just showed inflation and surging coronavirus infections hitting German consumer morale which is back at June lows . Japan's economy meanwhile contracted 3% in the third quarter -- a contrast with the U.S. 2%-plus third quarter expansion L1N2S60MU

Stock markets in Asia and Europe are firmer riding on the coat-tails of Wall Street which ended higher on Wednesday. But one result of the U.S. data beats is a dollar in "beast mode" in the words of the Pepperstone brokerage in Australia. This morning it's just off 17-month highs versus the euro and five-year highs to the yen , .

It's bad news for emerging markets where many countries are seeing eye-popping inflation figures, potentially forcing more interest rate rises. South Korea on Thursday raised interest rates for the second time this year and further upped inflation forecasts.

Turkey of course is the outlier. President Erdogan's steadfast refusal to countenance higher interest rates has tipped his country into crisis. With the lira down 26% this month versus the dollar , expect the usual references to Thanksgiving turkeys in news headlines and bank research notes read more .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hVWWP_0d6jMYAI00
Reuters Graphics

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Thursday:

-German coalition eyes return to debt limits from 2023, open to EU reforms

-Swedish PM resigns on first day in job, hopes for swift return

-Sweden Riksbank rate decision

-ECB speakers: ECB President Christine Lagarde; ECB board members Frank Elderson, Philip Lane, Edouard Fernandez-Bollo

-Emerging markets: South Korea raises rates; Sri Lanka on hold

-Remy Cointreau raises annual outlook after H1 profit beat

; Italy to discuss KKR's move on TIM after binding bid

(Sujata Rao)

*****

EUROPE: STEADYING ABOVE THREE WEEK LOWS (0745 GMT)

After edging up just slightly yesterday following a volatile session, European shares look set for a second day of marginal gains that should help the STOXX (.STOXX) regional benchmark to steady above three-week lows.

Investors are trying to set aside concerns over new restrictions in Europe, even as Germany had record COVID cases, and look past Fed minutes showing more officials are open to speeding up bond-buying taper and move faster to raise rates.

Wall Street will be shut for Thanksgiving, likely curbing activity across the board, but its positive close overnight and gains in Asian tech stocks bode well for risk sentiment here in Europe today.

European stock futures were last up between 0.1% and 0.3%.

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Currency market: EUR/JPY vs USD/CAD levels and correlations

The most versatile currency pair in the 28 currency lineup is USD/CAD. USD/CAD is the exact opposite pair to GBP/USD, opposite pair to CAD/CHF, opposite pair to EUR/USD, and total opposite pair to EUR/JPY. A USD/CAD trade runs exact opposite to above pairs and its built into the system of...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Currency#U S Interest Rates#European Union#The U S Federal Reserve#Fed#Commerzbank#Turkish#The Federal Reserve
Reuters

U.S. dollar drifts higher; traders eye non-farm payrolls

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Thursday in choppy trading as risk appetite improved with higher U.S. stocks, although investors remained worried about the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant and the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve will taper its asset purchases. The U.S. currency's...
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-Risk-on sentiment, Fed taper talk lift yields

(Updates yields) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields headed higher on Thursday as investors returned to riskier assets and Federal Reserve officials talked up a quicker end to the central bank's bond purchases. The benchmark 10-year yield, which had fallen to a session low of 1.409%, was last about a basis point higher at 1.4426%. Yields move inversely to prices. The 30-year yield was last 1.5 basis points lower at 1.7625%. Earlier in the session, it tumbled to its lowest level since January at 1.737%, benefiting from a flight-to-quality trade sparked by concerns about the impact of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. The two-year yield rose to a one-week high of 0.63%. It was last up 5.6 basis points at 0.6186%. Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee, pointed to the rally on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 was up about 1.5%. "You've got a little bit of a movement back into risk assets, but more importantly you have Fed speakers on the tape reinforcing the faster taper message," he said. "Everyone in the market is reading tea leaves that a faster taper improves the odds, if not guarantees the odds, that we're going to see a first-half hike based on what we know now," Vogel added. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic told the Reuters Next conference on Thursday it would be appropriate to conclude the tapering of the central bank's bond-buying program by the end of March. He also said if inflation continues to run as high as 4% through next year, that would present a good case for pulling forward interest rate hikes. At another event, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said it might be time to start crafting a plan for raising interest rates to address above-target inflation. A rates outlook released by BofA Global Research on Thursday pegged the 10-year yield at 1.75% in 2022's first quarter, rising to 2% in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, some Treasury bills due this month were trading at elevated yields on fears the U.S. government could run out of money in as soon as two weeks. On Friday, all eyes will be on the U.S. government's employment report. According to a Reuters survey of economists, non-farm payrolls probably increased by 550,000 jobs in November after rising 531,000 in October. The unemployment rate is forecast dipping to 4.5% from 4.6% in October. Ahead of the data, the ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed private payrolls increased by 534,000 last month, while the Labor Department reported on Thursday that initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 28,000 to a seasonally adjusted 222,000 for the week ended Nov. 27. "With the ADP number, the claims number, the employment story seems to be intact and pretty solid, so (the jobs report) would have to be something that either is aggressively stronger or weaker to derail that narrative," said Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed income strategy at Nuveen. Yield curves flattened with the closely watched gap between two-year and 10-year note yields at its narrowest in 11 months. It was last down 2.7 at 82.20 basis points. The five-year note and 30-year bond yield curve was last 4.90 basis points flatter at 55.40 basis points. The U.S. Treasury on Thursday announced auctions next week for $54 billion of three-year notes, $36 billion of 10-year notes, and $22 billion of 30-year bonds. December 2 Thursday 3:20PM New York / 2020 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.0925 0.0938 -0.010 Two-year note 99-196/256 0.6186 0.056 Three-year note 99-150/256 0.8925 0.056 Five-year note 100-54/256 1.2063 0.051 Seven-year note 100-196/256 1.3847 0.031 10-year note 99-96/256 1.4426 0.009 20-year bond 102-152/256 1.844 -0.007 30-year bond 102-156/256 1.7625 -0.015 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.25 -1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -15.75 0.25 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog, Tom Westbrook and Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Angus MacSwan, Susan Fenton and Dan Grebler)
ECONOMY
Reuters

SOFTS Sugar hits four-month lows as Omicron fears persist

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit their lowest in four months on Thursday, before recovering to close little changed, as fears persisted that the Omicron coronavirus variant could hammer a nascent global economic recovery. In contrast, coffee prices edged higher as container shipping backlogs...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Country
Germany
Reuters

Wall Street rebounds in broad rally as Omicron jitters abate

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street bounced back with a broad rally on Thursday, recovering ground lost in the previous session's steep sell-off as investors snapped up bargains while digesting the implications of a morphing pandemic. All three U.S. indexes were green, with a bias toward value (.IVX)...
STOCKS
Reuters

Canadian dollar steadies near 2-month low as Omicron risk weighs

TORONTO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened slightly against the greenback on Thursday but held near its lowest level in over two months, as investors assessed the global economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant and looked ahead to domestic data. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher...
WORLD
Reuters

CME live cattle, hog futures rise on strong export demand

CHICAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle and lean hog futures rose again on Thursday, as fresh export numbers underscored strong demand for meat. Meanwhile prices on feeder cattle futures were mixed, as trades in the cash market prices jumped, traders said. Cash cattle had traded earlier...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

TSX rallies as dividend increases help underpin financial shares

TORONTO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rebounded on Thursday from a seven-week low hit in the previous session, with financials contributing to broad-based gains as major lenders boosted their dividends. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended up 297.43 points, or 1.45%, at 20,762.03, after...
STOCKS
Reuters

S&P 500, Dow climb on boost from financials, Boeing

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 rebounded on Thursday, boosted by financials shares and Boeing as rising cases of the new Omicron variant globally continued to drive volatility across markets. Boeing Co (BA.N) jumped 3.5% after China's aviation authority issued an airworthiness directive on the 737...
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street ends higher in robust rebound from Omicron-driven sell-off

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - A broad rally sent Wall Street to a sharply higher close on Thursday, recovering ground lost over recent sessions as market participants snapped up bargains while digesting the implications of a shifting pandemic. All three U.S. indexes advanced, with investors favoring value (.IVX) over...
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

A confusing night on currency markets

It is difficult to unpick the overnight movements in currency markets. The Moderna omicron headlines sent haven currencies such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc soaring, but the US dollar also faded badly versus the euro and the emerging market space. Inflows into the German Bund market will have assisted the euro, but heightened concerns over omicron should have weakened EM currencies, not strengthened them. Additionally, a hawkish Powell narrative in overnight testimony should have been US dollar positive, although the US yield curve flattened afterwards.
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Dollar recovers in face of Omicron; commodity currencies slide

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar recovered from a loss on Wednesday after reports the Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading and oil prices turned down, hurting commodity currencies. The dollar index against major currencies was up 01% in the afternoon in New York after having fallen 0.3%...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

236K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy