THR‘s annual Animation Roundtable started with a discussion about what the phrase “animation is film” (inspired by the recent Animation Is Film Festival) means to each of these storytellers. “We often talk in our world about the idea that animation is a medium, not a genre, and the medium is film and cinema,” says Phil Lord, a producer on The Mitchells vs the Machines, which was produced by Sony Pictures Animation and released on Netflix. “And it really goes to the very beginning of our art form. To me, it’s no different, it’s sort of synonymous.” For Flee writer-director Jonas Poher...

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO