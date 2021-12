Blake Shelton has made a habit of giving back to his home state of Oklahoma in colossal ways. In 2018, Oklahoma University's Children's Hospital Foundation and the country singer established the Blake Shelton Cancer Research Program. The program is in honor of Shelton's cousin, Aspen Van Horn, who received treatment at the hospital's Jimmy Everest Center for a neuroblastoma tumor when she was less than a year old.

