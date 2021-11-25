John Batiste on his first Grammy nomination and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to its Manhattan route this Thanksgiving and Reedville’s own Abby Jennings will be a part of the holiday tradition. Jennings, a junior at Northumberland High School, has been selected to perform for the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, November 25, with the Spirit of America dance corps. She will be one of 600 dancers in the parade.

REEDVILLE, VA ・ 9 DAYS AGO