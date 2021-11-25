John Batiste on his first Grammy nomination and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to its Manhattan route this Thanksgiving and Reedville’s own Abby Jennings will be a part of the holiday tradition. Jennings, a junior at Northumberland High School, has been selected to perform for the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, November 25, with the Spirit of America dance corps. She will be one of 600 dancers in the parade.
The University of Alabama’s Million Dollar Band made its first appearance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The Tuscaloosa News reports that the band was scheduled to play “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and escort Santa in his parade-ending float. The Million Dollar Band was...
Among the many musicians who will perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday is multi-platinum singer-songwriter Andy Grammer. As the Citi Music Series continues, Grammer joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about it as well as his new album and going to therapy during the pandemic.Nov. 24, 2021.
Comments / 0