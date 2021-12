The economy is in a period of incredible growth, due in large part to consumers doing what they do best... consume. Ecommerce, in particular, has seen rapid expansion, especially in the past 19 months. According to data from IBM’s U.S. Retail Index, in 2020 the pandemic accelerated the shift from in-person shopping to ecommerce by five years. In the U.S., ecommerce sales grew 31% in 2020 versus the previous year’s figures, and another 22% during the first half of 2021 — breaking sales records every month.

RETAIL ・ 7 DAYS AGO