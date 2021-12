Between all the balloons, floats, and performances, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is often the pinnacle of tradition for some families. And there’s a little something for everybody, regardless of age. We’re talking Broadway musical interpretations, country queens (I’m looking at you, Carrie Underwood), and the occasional elf or two. And who better to host the three-hour-long broadcast than Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, and Hoda Kotb?

FESTIVAL ・ 7 DAYS AGO