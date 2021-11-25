Butterball Turkey Talk Line continues its tradition of answering your questions

For the last 40 years, the experts at the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line have dutifully answered the panicked phone calls of home chefs with all their Thanksgiving related queries. In 1981 the poultry behemoth launched the talk-line with just 6 home economists in a room with a rolodex of answers to the common questions they expected. Now, 40 years later, patient, kind folks on the other end of the phone answer on average about 100,000 questions a year from November 1 to Thanksgiving Day. On Thanksgiving Day alone, they average about 10,000 calls. They are also helping us in more ways than ever before—by call, text, Amazon Alexa, social media, and this year, they are even on TikTok.

