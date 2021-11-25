ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butterball Turkey Talk Line continues its tradition of answering your questions

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past 40 years the knowledgeable team from Butterball has...

Tips, advice, delicious recipes: A look inside the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is more than just a hotline and it’s also a very busy place this time of year. It’s got people answering call and working the phone lines at the Turkey Talk Line and also staff whipping up recipes in the taste kitchen. They gave the Chicago Scene a tour and offered some helpful advice and some tips and tricks help you have the best-tasting Thanksgiving Turkey.
Butterball's Turkey Talk Line Celebrates 40 Years of Saving Thanksgiving

For the last 40 years, the experts at the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line have dutifully answered the panicked phone calls of home chefs with all their Thanksgiving related queries. In 1981 the poultry behemoth launched the talk-line with just 6 home economists in a room with a rolodex of answers to the common questions they expected. Now, 40 years later, patient, kind folks on the other end of the phone answer on average about 100,000 questions a year from November 1 to Thanksgiving Day. On Thanksgiving Day alone, they average about 10,000 calls. They are also helping us in more ways than ever before—by call, text, Amazon Alexa, social media, and this year, they are even on TikTok.
10 Most Frequently Asked Questions at Butterball Hotline

Cooking a turkey for the Thanksgiving meal can be overwhelming. Butterball Turkey hotline has been assisting home chefs for 40 years. If you need the hotline, it’s open on Thanksgiving, call 1-800-288-8372 from 6 am-6 pm and normal hours are from 9 am-7 pm daily. Butterball has also added the option of texting. Now through Thanksgiving, you can text the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line experts 24/7 at 844-877-3456 or text 844-877-3456.
Your Thanksgiving cooking questions, answered

Thanksgiving is on this year. White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci says families who are vaccinated against COVID-19 can feel good about enjoying a typical holiday. So how are you planning for the season?. Today on Cincinnati Edition, we've assembled a panel of chef experts and a food...
Butterball celebrates Turkey Talk Line’s 40th anniversary on TikTok

In the age before Google, Butterball’s Turkey Talk Line, a 1-800 hotline number, helped home cooks serve up delicious turkeys on their Thanksgiving tables. Butterball and Edelman launched the hotline in 1981, when six Turkey-cooking experts manned the phones to answer pressing questions. Richard Edelman, president and CEO of Edelman,...
Lifestyle
Butterball Turkey Experts Are Hitting TikTok This Year

Thanksgiving is coming up, and for most families, the turkey on the table is the main dish. Butterball is taking its Talk-Line experts to social media (including TikTok for the first time) in the form of a Turkey Talk-Line Taste Kitchen where recipes inspired by popular social media food trends "from waffling and air frying to adding kicks of spicy or zesty flavors through brines and rubs" will get a chance to see if they can get the Butterball thumbs up.
The Unusual Thanksgiving Travel Story Behind This Butterball Turkey

On November 23, Politico correspondent Meridith McGraw was passing through security at Reagan National Airport in Virginia. Everything seemed status quo; travelers put their purses and luggage on the belt and took out their laptops to be placed in plastic bins. Then McGraw turned to see something she just hadn't quite expected: a whole turkey, still in its wrapper and with netting around it, passing along through the X-ray conveyor belt.
Critic feedback: Answering your bagel questions

Turns out, Chicago really loves its bagels. From the moment I posted my list of the 10 best bagels in Chicago, I’ve been inundated with emails and messages on social media. Most have been polite, though certainly not all. Many expressed shock that I left out their favorite place, and one suggested my picks were skewed because I obviously received a large sum of cash from the New York bagel ...
12 chef-recommended kitchen tools and gadgets for your favorite home cook

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. People love...
There Are So Many Ways To Contact The Butterball Turkey Hotline

Thanksgiving is this Thursday and my daughter, Tara is going to attempt to cook turkey for the first time. I'm looking forward to it but I know that she's a little nervous. The best advice I have for her is to have the Butterball Turkey Hotline handy. The Turkey Talk-Line...
