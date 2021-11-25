ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Saudi bourse sees biggest weekly loss in over a year

By Ateeq Shariff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market gave up early gains to end lower on Thursday, registering its fourth weekly loss in five and its biggest since October 2020, while other Gulf bourses traded mixed.

Losses on the Saudi index followed tensions with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, who claimed responsibility on Nov. 20 for drone attacks in several parts of the kingdom, including at Saudi Aramco facilities in Jeddah. read more

On Wednesday the Saudi-led coalition said it was launching air strikes on military targets in Yemen's capital Sanaa and asked civilians not to approach the targeted areas. read more

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) dropped 0.6%, ending two sessions of gains, with Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) losing 0.4% while oil behemoth Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) retreated 1.1%.

In Abu Dhabi the index (.ADI) gained 0.7%, led by a 2.4% rise in Alpha Dhabi Holding (ALPHADHABI.AD) and a 1% increase in Emirates Telecommunications Group (ETISALAT.AD).

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) gained 0.4%, driven by a 1% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) and a 0.8% increase in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU).

Turkey and the United Arab Emirates signed accords for billions of dollars of investments on Wednesday, including in technology and energy, after talks between President Tayyip Erdogan and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. read more

Sheikh Mohammed's visit to Ankara, the first in years, comes as the two countries work to mend frayed ties and amid a currency crisis in Turkey.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) rose 0.7%, with Talaat Mostafa Holding (TMGH.CA) climbing 6.4%.

Egypt's economy grew by 9.8% in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2021-22 that began in July, compared with 0.7% in the same period of last year, a cabinet statement quoted the planning minister as saying on Wednesday. read more

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lebanese businesses pay steep price for standoff with Saudis

A Lebanese DJ was days away from moving to Riyadh to play for a month in one of the newest entertainment centers in Saudi Arabia s capital when a brief, polite Whatsapp message informed her that the contract won’t go through. The head of a Beirut-based communications agency had been negotiating to revive a two-year-old contract derailed by the pandemic for hundreds of thousands of dollars. After two days of silence her Saudi client, in an apologetic call, said now is not the time.A business owner who for years exported stationary to the kingdom had to return 20 containers...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Japanese stocks see biggest weekly foreign outflow in eight weeks

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Foreign investors ramped up selling in Japanese shares last week, as a newly identified Omicron coronavirus variant fanned worries of fresh restrictions and its impact on global economic recovery. Foreigners sold stocks worth a net 653.87 billion yen in the week to Nov. 26, their largest...
STOCKS
AFP

From tents to tallest building: UAE's 'remarkable' 50-year rise

Ehab Fouad was a teenager when he marched in the parade marking the birth of the United Arab Emirates, that has gone from desert outpost to regional powerhouse in 50 years. The retired civil engineer, now 64, vividly recalls December 2, 1971, when he proudly held aloft the photo of the oil-rich Gulf state's founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, and saw its new flag for the first time. Fouad, who strode directly behind the flag-bearer, tears up when he remembers the Abu Dhabi parade and reflects on the decades that followed. "Fifty years later, I feel special," said the Egyptian father of one.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi Aramco#Dubai Islamic Bank#Yemen#Sanaa#Al Rajhi Bank#Alpha Dhabi Holding#Emaar Properties
Reuters

Most Gulf bourses slide on fears over COVID-19 variant

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets fell sharply in early trade on Sunday, with the Saudi index suffering its biggest single-day fall in nearly two years as fears of a potentially vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant rattled investors. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday designated a new COVID-19 variant...
WORLD
Reuters

Saudi bourse operator prices IPO at top of range, raises $1.01 bln

DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Tadawul Group raised 3.78 billion riyals ($1.01 billion) on Sunday via an initial public offering (IPO) that was priced at the top of the indicated range and 121 times oversubscribed. The company, which operates the kingdom's stock exchange, sold 36 million shares at 105...
MARKETS
froggyweb.com

U.S. bond funds see first weekly outflow in over four months -Lipper

(Reuters) – U.S. bond funds posted a net outflow in the week to Nov. 24 as investors raised bets that the Federal Reserve would become more aggressive in normalizing monetary policy to fight inflation after President Joe Biden nominated Jerome Powell as chairperson for a second term. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors sold U.S. bond funds worth a net $158 million, the first outflow since the week to July 14.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Saudi bourse outperforms most Gulf markets

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market ended higher on Wednesday, buoyed by gains in financial shares, while the Dubai index snapped three sessions of losses. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) advanced 1%, extending gains from the previous day, boosted by a 2.9% rise in Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) and a 4.7% leap in SABIC Agri-Nutrients (2020.SE).
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Egypt
Reuters

Saudi bourse on course to extend losses after drone attacks

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Monday, with the Saudi index leading the losses a day after its biggest one-day fall in over a year following drone attacks. Yemen's Iranian-aligned Houthi movement said on Saturday it had fired 14 drones...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Saudi Bourse Operator Tadawul Sets Price Range for up to $1 Billion IPO

DUBAI (Reuters) -Saudi Tadawul Group, the kingdom's stock exchange operator, has set an indicative price range for its initial public offering which shows it could raise up to 3.78 billion riyals ($1.01 billion) in the deal. Saudi Tadawul plans to sell 36 million shares in the price range of 95...
MARKETS
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums post biggest weekly slide in over 3 months

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil slipped for a sixth consecutive session on Friday, posting their steepest weekly decline in more than three months, weighed down by ample supplies from India and South Korea. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF plunged to 45 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, their lowest since Oct. 14. The differentials, which were at a 49-cent premium on Thursday, has fallen about 38% this week. India's diesel exports this month are expected to close above October's total of 2.07 million tonnes, while exports from South Korea would likely close around last month's total of 2.32 million tonnes, Refinitiv Oil Research assessments showed. Refining margins or cracks for 10 ppm gasoil dropped to $11.98 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours. They were at $12.20 per barrel a day earlier, and have shed 8% this week. A recent spike in China's COVID-19 infections has kindled concerns over short-term demand in the world's second biggest oil consumer, but some traders believe the domestic market will remain tight in coming months. "Despite the recent lockdowns, the Chinese government would likely ensure the domestic markets are well supplied, especially ahead of the Winter Olympics (in Beijing) and the upcoming Chinese New Year," a Singapore-based gasoil trader said. "The Asian gasoil cracks seem to come to the ground for the last few days. So, I reckon probably they might still see some pressure before recovering," he added. VACCINATED FOREIGN TOURISTS - The Philippines has approved a plan to allow entry soon to foreign tourists vaccinated against COVID-19, its tourism ministry said on Friday, following moves by other Southeast Asian countries to relax travel curbs. - Singapore is hosting top executives of big global companies this week at a host of conferences, marking its gradual return to normalcy and underscoring the contrast with long-time rival Hong Kong, which is sticking with some of the toughest quarantine rules in the world. ARA INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 1.7% to 1.9 million tonnes in the week ended Nov. 18, according to Dutch consultancy Insights Global. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA dropped 1.8% this week to 835,000 tonnes. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - Asia's spot crude market has peaked after touching near two-year highs this week, as a possible release of oil reserves from top consumers globally dented sentiment and weighed on prices, trade sources said on Thursday. - China's Shandong province has ordered its refineries, including three plants under state-run Sinochem Holdings, to self-inspect and self-rectify any irregular fuel tax practices, a document reviewed by Reuters on Thursday showed. ASESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 91.04 2.04 2.29 89 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.1 -0.01 11.11 -0.09 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 91.18 2.04 2.29 89.14 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 0.04 -0.01 -20.00 0.05 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 91.34 2.04 2.28 89.3 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.2 -0.01 -4.76 0.21 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 91.59 2 2.23 89.59 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.45 -0.04 -8.16 0.49 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 89.07 2.21 2.54 86.86 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.11 0.1 1000.00 0.01 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MARKETS
Reuters

SOFTS Sugar hits four-month lows as Omicron fears persist

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit their lowest in four months on Thursday, before recovering to close little changed, as fears persisted that the Omicron coronavirus variant could hammer a nascent global economic recovery. In contrast, coffee prices edged higher as container shipping backlogs...
INDUSTRY
krvs.org

The U.N. predicts that 2021 global tourism losses will barely improve over last year

A new report paints a bleak picture of the global tourism industry's ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, predicting that revenues in 2021 will only slightly improve on last year's historic losses. The United Nations World Tourism Organization estimates that the contribution of tourism to the world economy this year...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK ‘must build equivalent of worlds biggest wind farm every 10 weeks for next 20 years’ to hit net zero targets

The UK must build the equivalent of a 1.2-gigawatt offshorewind farm – the largest ever built – every 10 weeks for the next 20 years in order to hit its legally binding net-zero targets, a report from the Tony Blair Institute claims.The report highlights how the current energy crisis, which has resulted in numerous small energy providers going bust, has exposed “profound problems of design and regulation in the retail and wholesale energy markets”, and says without major adaptation, the energy market is heading towards a greater level of centralisation and higher costs for consumers.It warns that without an overhaul,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Tech companies see opportunity in Saudi Arabia

Elon Musk to Bernie Sanders: 'I keep forgetting that you're still alive'. Most stock quote data provided by BATS. Market indices are shown in real time, except for the DJIA, which is delayed by two minutes. All times are ET. Disclaimer. Morningstar: Copyright 2018 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Factset: FactSet Research Systems Inc.2018. All rights reserved. Chicago Mercantile Association: Certain market data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Dow Jones: The Dow Jones branded indices are proprietary to and are calculated, distributed and marketed by DJI Opco, a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and have been licensed for use to S&P Opco, LLC and CNN. Standard & Poor's and S&P are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. All content of the Dow Jones branded indices Copyright S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC 2018 and/or its affiliates.
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Russia, OPEC+ seen moving closer on fiscal breakeven oil prices

Gap narrows between Russian, Saudi Arabian breakeven oil prices. Lower fiscal breakeven oil prices may help Russia and OPEC's core Persian Gulf producers align their production policy in 2022 despite lingering concerns in Moscow about the demand outlook and availability of spare capacity, according to analysts. Not registered?. Receive daily...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

236K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy