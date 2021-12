Morbid Colors is one of my favorite types of vampire films, the kind where hunters that are either slayers or infected hit the road to try to find the bloodsucker that either killed their family or bit them or someone they love. PopHorror covered it back in February (read the review here) and now we’re here to let you know that Morbid Colors comes to DVD and streaming this December, just in time for Christmas. Wrap the DVD and put it under the tree or watch the digital version with some earbuds in a nice quiet corner when the family get- together runs longer than you anticipated.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO