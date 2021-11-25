ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

I-25 reopens near Larkspur after multi-car crash

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
 7 days ago

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol says the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 are back open near Larkspur following a multi-car crash.

CSP said the crash happened before 8:30 a.m. near Upper Lake Gulch Road on I-25.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

