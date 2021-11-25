ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Anniston’s Faith Christian Lions Come Close

By EA Sports Today
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 7 days ago
November 25, 2021
By Al Muskewitz
East Alabama Sports Today

Faith Christian nearly pulls off biggest upset in program history, gives 6A Fort Payne all it can handle before falling in fourth quarter

GLENCOE – When you’re a 1A sports program most everyone you play is going to be bigger than you.

To beat three programs from larger classifications on consecutive days is a tall order, but Faith Christian nearly pulled it off Wednesday, giving 6A Fort Payne all it could handle before falling in the closing seconds 61-58 on the final day of the Glencoe Thanksgiving Classic.

“I said before the game to our guys if we did what we were supposed to do I knew we could play with them and I was going to be happy no matter the outcome,” Lions coach Cory Hughes said. “And I’m happy with that outcome. Gave us a chance to win it right there at the end and shots don’t go in.”

The Lions, who beat 3A Glencoe and 4A Cleburne County for their first two wins of the season, scored the first 10 points of the game and jumped out to a 12-point lead early in the second quarter. And they did it so easily it sent those who like such details to start researching the largest team they have ever beaten.

Records are limited, but since 2013, the Lions have beaten several 3A programs in the county and 4A Jacksonville in 2016. But had they pulled off their David act on Wednesday, Fort Payne would have been the largest opponent they’ve taken down since knocking off 5A Cleburne County in 2017. [** read more ]

