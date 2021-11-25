ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Armstrong showcases her stunning weight loss in black top and sequin skirt as she appears on Strictly's It Takes Two

By Eve Buckland For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Lisa Armstrong showed off her stunning weight loss as she made a glamorous appearance on Strictly's It Takes Two on Wednesday.

Ant McPartlin's ex-wife, 44, who is the head of hair and makeup on Strictly, wowed in a a sequin pencil skirt and a floaty sheer blouse with fanned sleeves and a high neck.

The make-up mogul was glowing in the glamorous number that she paired with some stilettos heels to add height.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SfNrR_0d6jLbpO00
Wow: Lisa Armstrong showed off her stunning weight loss as she made a glamorous appearance on Strictly's It Takes Two on Wednesday

She accessorised with a crossbody patent handbag and delicate pearl drop earrings.

The snap posted by her make-up artist was captioned: 'Make-up for my beautiful friend @lisaarmstrongmakeup for ITT @bbcstrictly tonight! Make sure you tune in for her and @lisadaveyhair talking all things makeup.'

Lisa's appearance on the set comes after she said that she had no intention of becoming a celebrity in her own right and would turn down starring on Strictly Come Dancing.

She has been dating father-of-two, James Green, 37, since August 2020 following her split from ex-husband Ant McPartlin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=085luO_0d6jLbpO00
Now and then: Ant McPartlin's ex-wife, 44, who is the head of hair and makeup on Strictly, wowed in a a sequin pencil skirt and a floaty sheer blouse with fanned sleeves and a high neck (pictured R last month)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2la4tr_0d6jLbpO00

The makeup artist told MailOnline she's 'better off backstage' and doesn't view herself as being famous and whilst she's been part of the Strictly family for the past 13 years, she doesn't see herself ever performing in the line-up or mastering any 'fancy footwork.'

Back in August the star took a shocking swipe at her ex-husband and his PR team in a bombshell Instagram comment after the presenter's stellar night at the National Television Awards.

When PR guru Simon Jones, who represents Ant and Dec, Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson among a host of megastars, shared a message of pride regarding the presenters' NTAs win, the make-up artist posted a bitter comment underneath.

In response to Simon gushing over Ant's 20 National Television Award wins, Lisa penned: 'And you don't care who you screw over in the process... well done', leading to a firm and dignified response from Simon about the jibe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CfAPL_0d6jLbpO00
Delight: The star posed up with Lisa Davey as she prepared for the show

Lisa was married to Ant for 12 years and they were a couple for 23 years.

They confirmed their split in 2018, following Ant's stint in rehab the previous year where he sought treatment for painkiller addiction.

Simon's initial message read: '20 years! So so proud of my amazing friends @antanddec for winning Best TV Presenter at the #NTAs @officialntas for the 20th year in a row!..

And proud to say I have been with them at the awards every year of those 20 wins. We’ve been on an brilliant journey so far and long may it continue.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04tzha_0d6jLbpO00
 Glowing: Lisa looked radiant as she posed up outside the studios 

In response to her message, he then wrote: 'Lisa, please don’t come on to my Instagram with your negativity and false accusations...

'It really is about time you moved on and got on with your life, and stopped unfairly blaming other people for your mistakes.'

Following rehab, Ant took a year out from TV and he and Lisa parted ways, with their divorce being finalised in April 2020.

Last year, Ant was reported to have handed over £31 million to Lisa, including their £5m home in West London, after an 'eight-hour negotiation'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oScka_0d6jLbpO00
Happy: She has been dating father-of-two, James Green, 37, since August 2020 following her split from ex-husband Ant McPartlin

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

267K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
