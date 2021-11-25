White Plains Wildcats Rewarded – Basketball

November 25, 2021

By Al Muskewitz

East Alabama Sports Today

White Plains takes control early, earns its first victory over the season in rout of TCC

LINCOLN – White Plains coach Chris Randall can’t remember the last time his basketball teams ever started a season 0-3 or 0-4 — if it ever happened at all. Well, he doesn’t have to worry about it now.



The cranberry sauce around their tables Thursday will taste a lot better after the Wildcats overran undermanned Talladega County Central 60-26 for their first win of the season on the final day of the Lincoln Round-Robin..

“Heck yeah,” Randall said. “It’s good to get a win, but for this team it’s all about every single day getting better. Our focus hadn’t been necessarily winning and losing; it’s been improvement. After the Oxford game we played better every night. We want a continual two-percent better every day. So far, it’s been working.



“When you act right and respect the game, sooner or later it’ll pay off and we feel like we’re heading in the right direction.”



The win snapped the Wildcats’ longest in-season losing streak since mid-January 2019 (Cherokee County, Anniston, Jacksonville). They hadn’t lost four in a row since December 2017.



This early game was over early. The Wildcats (1-3) scored the first 16 points and led 21-2 after the first quarter.



The margin gave them a chance to play everyone and 10 players scored. The non-starters combined for 39 points and 23 rebounds.



Tucker Pearson was their leading scorer with a career-high 15 points. He also grabbed a team-high six rebounds. The guard had scored only 12 points all season and was scoreless in Tuesday’s last-second loss to Lincoln. [** read more ]

