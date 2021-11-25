ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains Wildcats Rewarded – Basketball

By EA Sports Today
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 7 days ago
November 25, 2021
By Al Muskewitz
East Alabama Sports Today

White Plains takes control early, earns its first victory over the season in rout of TCC

LINCOLN – White Plains coach Chris Randall can’t remember the last time his basketball teams ever started a season 0-3 or 0-4 — if it ever happened at all. Well, he doesn’t have to worry about it now.

The cranberry sauce around their tables Thursday will taste a lot better after the Wildcats overran undermanned Talladega County Central 60-26 for their first win of the season on the final day of the Lincoln Round-Robin..

“Heck yeah,” Randall said. “It’s good to get a win, but for this team it’s all about every single day getting better. Our focus hadn’t been necessarily winning and losing; it’s been improvement. After the Oxford game we played better every night. We want a continual two-percent better every day. So far, it’s been working.

“When you act right and respect the game, sooner or later it’ll pay off and we feel like we’re heading in the right direction.”

The win snapped the Wildcats’ longest in-season losing streak since mid-January 2019 (Cherokee County, Anniston, Jacksonville). They hadn’t lost four in a row since December 2017.

This early game was over early. The Wildcats (1-3) scored the first 16 points and led 21-2 after the first quarter.

The margin gave them a chance to play everyone and 10 players scored. The non-starters combined for 39 points and 23 rebounds.

Tucker Pearson was their leading scorer with a career-high 15 points. He also grabbed a team-high six rebounds. The guard had scored only 12 points all season and was scoreless in Tuesday’s last-second loss to Lincoln. [** read more ]

**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website.  Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.

Sports Powered by East Alabama Sports Today
Calhoun County Journal

Jacksonville Golden Eagles Hold On

December 1, 2021 By Al Muskewitz   East Alabama Sports Today   Jacksonville holds off late Alexandria rally to win neighborhood game; Faith, Anniston win; Oxford, White Plains, PV fall TUESDAY’S BOYS GAMES Anniston 84, Lincoln 71 Cherokee County 63, White Plains 47 Faith Christian 76, Coosa Christian 57 Glencoe 61, Pleasant Valley 53 Jacksonville […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Round 3 Football Matchups

November 15, 2021  East Alabama Sports Today   Here is a quick look at the Round 3 high school football playoff matchups involving teams in and around Calhoun County Saks at Fyffe (3A)   W-L Str PF PA All-time Series Saks 11-1 9 483 209 First Fyffe 10-1 4 434 93 Meeting These schools are […]
SAKS, AL
