TV Series

Throwback Thursday - The Shield - Family Meeting: "An all-time classic"

By Bradley Adams
spoilertv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrowback Thursday is a weekly article in which we look back at our favorite TV episodes from the past. A question: At what point during “Family Meeting” did you realise Shane Vendrell was about to commit a murder-suicide with his family? For me, it was as Shane stood in his hallway,...

www.spoilertv.com

Popculture

'NCIS': Emily Wickersham Reveals Major Life Update Ahead of Baby's Arrival

Just months after leaving NCIS, former series star Emily Wickersham is continuing to make some major life changes. The NCIS alum, who is currently pregnant with her first child, revealed to fans in a social media post on Tuesday that with just a month to go before her due date, she has picked up shop and is setting down roots somewhere new, Wickersham hilariously documenting "moving day."
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas Stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin Preview Max's 'Charming' But 'Frustrating' Powers

Max’s got the power — but does he really know how to use it? Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist returns with a Christmas-themed movie, debuting this Wednesday, Dec. 1 for free on The Roku Channel, and it picks up where the cancelled NBC musical dramedy left off — with Zoey’s beau suddenly able to hear heart songs, as well. But unlike Zoey when she first got her gift, Max is really taking to his newfound ability. “Everything’s kind of coming a little easy to him,” star Skylar Astin previews in the above video interview. “He’s just solving people’s problems with no issue, which actually...
MOVIES
Popculture

AMC Show Canceled Ahead of New Season

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be on the hunt for a new show after AMC canceled her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show was renewed for a second, eight-episode season, which will serve as its final outing. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show was a parody of stereotypical sitcom plots and co-starred comedian Eric Petersen as the titular Kevin. An AMC rep confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the show's second season will be its last.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Anna - Episode 1.03 - The Hyenas Laugh - Press Release

Episode Three – “The Hyenas Laugh” – Airing Thursday, December 2 on AMC+. After escaping from Mario’s clutches, Anna reaches the gates of Angelica’s villa. She manages to find her way in. But she is caught off guard, and suddenly finds herself playing a starring role in freak show of the monstrous Queen of the Blues, who is holding captive the Big Little Lady, the only surviving adult…
TV SERIES
Person
Walton Goggins
Person
Michael Chiklis
spoilertv.com

The Shrink Next Door - The Family Tree - Review: Crossing The Line

In "The Family Tree" The Shrink Next Door shows us for the first time how the facade that Ike uses to manipulate Marty cracks, but will it be enough? Time for a review!. In this episode of The Shrink Next Door we see how Ike is introduced more and more into Marty's life and the way he does it, the way he makes Marty feel as if it were natural as if it were what he must do.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Doctor Who - Village of the Angels - Review

Episode: "Village of the Angels" Last week on Doctor Who, after a Weeping Angel takes control of the TARDIS, the Doctor manages to reboot all systems and get it out, but as a result everyone is left stranded in the Medderton village in 1967. The Doctor meets Professor Jericho and is reintroduced to Claire, who was sent back to this time in the season premiere. The group is trying to solve a mystery behind Claire's mysterious visions and impossible knowledge, but they are quickly surrounded by the Weeping Angels. Eventually the Doctor realizes that all the Angels are coming after Claire because she has an Angel locked in her mind and is slowly becoming one herself. Claire's angel is also revealed to be a rogue Angel, with knowledge of the Division, being a former member of its extraction squad. The Doctor tries to make a deal with the Angels to save Claire and to negotiate for the rogue Angel, but instead it offers the Doctor back to the Division, securing its own safety. Meanwhile Yaz and Dan get involved in the search for a missing girl named Peggy. After encountering a Weeping Angel they are sent back to 1901 where they find the girl and learn about the mass disappearance events that take place in the village in 1901 and 1961. All three witness the death of Peggy's grandparents, caught by the Angels one more time, and then reach a strange energy barrier that links the two years together. They are able to communicate with the elderly Mrs. Hayward, who identifies herself as an older Peggy who was left behind by the Angels to witness the history repeat itself, not able to stop it or save anyone. Yaz, Dan and Peggy watch across the barrier when the Doctor is betrayed by the rogue Angel and is turned into a Weeping Angel herself, being recalled to the Division. Additionally throughout the episode we check on Bel and Vinder who are trying to find each other, both visiting the planet Puzano but at a different point in time. Bel also learns that Azure has been looking for the Flux survivors and tricking them into being imprisoned in a Passenger.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Dexter: New Blood - H Is for Hero - Review: Taking Shape

"He wanted to know what it felt like." Okay, now we're talking, this feels like we're getting to the point of this season, I did not expect Harrison to be so arrogant to pull something like this so soon but it's not completely off, especially since he's a teenager, I did love the speech, it feels like he's playing the game to get even closer to Audrey and not for the popularity alone. I'm really interested in seeing the moment when Dexter and Harrison are both really honest with each other.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Day of the Dead - The Lady Birders of Nepa & Their Evil Was Our Evil - Double Review

The sixth episode of Day of the Dead isn't the worst episode of the show. Trey dies which is pretty sad as even though he was a little on the pathetic, bumbling side (and by a little, I mean a lot) he was still one of the more likable characters because pathetic and bumbling at least isn't bland and flat or indicative of being an asshole. RIP Trey, we'll kinda sorta miss you.
TV SERIES
#Throwback Thursday
spoilertv.com

Home Economics - Episode 2.10 - Windmount Academy, $42,000/year - Press Release

“Windmount Academy, $42,000/year” – Marina worries Camila’s lost touch with her Mexican heritage, so she enlists Tom and the rest of the family to help reconnect with her roots. Prompted by Denise, Sarah interviews for a job at Gretchen’s school but receives some unwanted assistance from Connor on “Home Economics,” WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/13/21)
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Most Popular Shows and Articles on SpoilerTV - November 2021

NOTE: For 2021 we've recalibrated how we calculate the popularity of a show. The Popularity Score will be lower number generally across the board but the same relatively for all shows. Most Popular Shows of the Month. The Popularity score is based on a calculation of Page Views, Video Plays,...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Queens - Episode 1.08 - God's Plan - Press Release

“God’s Plan” – When tragedy strikes the group, the ladies take a moment to reflect on the beginning stages of their friendship in the early ‘90s when a young Brianna, Naomi and Jill first met. Inseparable and determined to make their musical dreams a reality, the girls recognize their common goal of solidifying the decades-long bond that carries through to present-day on an all-new episode of “Queens,” TUESDAY, DEC. 14 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SHOWS
spoilertv.com

Big Sky - Episode 2.08 - The End Has No End - Press Release

Jenny and Cassie trade stories on recent run-ins with Tonya, leading Cassie to confront her about working for Ren. Having left the ranch—and Wolf—behind him, Ronald revels in his newfound freedom, but old habits threaten to derail his plans. Elsewhere, the kids receive advice from an unlikely source, Travis is finally honest with Jenny and, later, Cassie receives devastating news.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Gossip Girl Boss Talks Bringing Back Those Original Characters in Episode 10: 'Just Being With Them Was a Joy'

Gossip Girl celebrated the fifth night of Hanukkah by blessing us with the biggest reunion of characters from the original series yet. In a well-intended effort to boost her mother’s fashion career, Audrey finagled a pair of invitations to a Hanukkah dinner with a Council of Fashion Designers of America board member — also known as Eleanor Waldorf. Not only did Margaret Colin reprise her role as Blair’s mother, but viewers were also reunited with Wallace Shawn as Cyrus Rose, Zuzanna Szadkowski as Dorota Kishlovsky and Aaron Schwartz as Dorota’s husband Vanya. “Just being with them was a joy, because they themselves are...
BEAUTY & FASHION
urbanbellemag.com

‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Donna Was Fired from the Show?

Donna was accused of putting her hands on Alex. “Black Ink Crew” star Donna had a tough past season. Her relationship with Alex was a focal point. Other cast members were feeling as if the relationship is toxic. And they believed that Donna wanted to control Alex. So when they saw a mark on Alex’s face after he got into an argument with Donna, the abuse accusations started. Donna took issue with the accusations. She blamed a lot on the producers but Alex would later insinuate that Donna allegedly did put her hands on him after they got into it. However, he would later hop on social media and say that he actually lied on Donna at the moment. The couple remained together and had no choice but to deal with the backlash from fans of the show.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Chucky - Renewed for 2nd Season

The USA Network/SYFY hit series "Chucky" has been renewed for a second season. · SYFY is the home to the top two new cable series of 2021 in the 18-49 demo: "Resident Alien" followed by "Chucky" (live +7). · Across all platforms, "Chucky" has reached 9.5 million viewers in its...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Reunites With an Old Friend on Set

NCIS stars, including Brian Dietzen, were so excited to welcome an old friend back to the show. Meredith Eaton, aka Carol Wilson, will be back for a future NCIS episode. Wilmer Valderrama posted a short video clip with Eaton. Plus Dietzen, who worked with Eaton on three NCIS episodes from 2009-13, welcomed Carol with a longer post and photo on Instagram.
TV & VIDEOS

