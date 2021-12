When I was about 11 years old, there were some changes to our local cable. We had all the normal channels, sure. But there was one channel that was split into two stations: VH1 and what is now Comedy Central. It would be VH1 all day, and then at 6:00 p.m. switch over to comedy. I have a vivid memory of watching this random show I'd never heard of and just laughing and laughing so loud that my Mom came into my room and asked, "What are you watching?" and I said, "I don't know!"

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO