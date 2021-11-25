ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd set to appoint Rangnick as interim manager

goal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Devils remain keen on Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, although Rangnick will step in until the end of the 2021-22 season. Manchester United are closing in on appointing Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager until the end of the season, GOAL can confirm. The Red Devils have...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
goal.com

How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal in the 2021-22 Premier League from India?

Carrick will lead the team against Arsenal... Manchester United are set to host Arsenal at Old Trafford for a Premier League meeting on Thursday. Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's exit following the 4-1 humiliation at Watford, Michael Carrick - who will continue to remain in the United dug out - has managed to avoid defeat as the Red Devils beat Villarreal 2-0 and held on to a 1-1 draw against Chelsea over the weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Ernesto Valverde
Person
Ralf Rangnick
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lewandowski orders Real Madrid transfer

Lewandowski orders Real Madrid transfer (AS) Thibaut Courtois is a key man for Real Madrid, but El Nacional reports that Juventus and Newcastle may look to prise him away from Santiago Bernabeu in 2022. The Belgium international goalkeeper is settled in the Spanish capital, but a big-money bid may tempt...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester United#The Red Devils#Goal#Tottenham#Old Trafford#Psg#French#The United Board
goal.com

Manchester United vs Arsenal: Cristiano Ronaldo's poor record against Arsenal at Old Trafford and five other interesting stats

Carrick will be hoping that his trump card in Cristiano Ronaldo finds the net against Arsenal... Cristiano Ronaldo has had an outstanding goalscoring record in his career so far. However, against Arsenal, he hasn't been at his prolific best at Old Trafford. In fact, he has scored just once at home against the Gunners, in April 2008.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Cavani wants to join Barcelona

Cavani wants to join Barcelona in 2022 (The Times) Arsenal eager to beat Juve to Vlahovic (Tuttosport) Lewandowski orders Real Madrid transfer (AS) Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has refused to confirm or deny that Erling Haaland has a release clause in his contract that would allow him to leave for a cut-price fee.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Country
Germany
Soccer
F.C. Schalke 04
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Paris Saint-Germain's Aminata Diallo arrested for allegedly hiring men to attack teammate Kheira Hamraoui

A soccer player in France was arrested this week after investigators say she orchestrated a violent attack on one of her teammates. Aminata Diallo, a midfielder for Paris Saint-Germain, was arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with an assault on her teammate Kheira Hamraoui that took place last Thursday night. According to ESPN’s Julien Laurens, Hamrouai was attacked by two men wearing balaclavas as she arrived at her home.
SOCCER
The Independent

Caroline Weir in running for FIFA’s Puskas Award for second year running

Manchester City midfielder Caroline Weir has been nominated for FIFA’s 2021 Puskas Award for her goal against Manchester United – the second year in succession she is up for the prize.The Scotland international is on an 11-player shortlist for the world governing body’s goal of the year award, along with former Tottenham forward Erik Lamela and Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez Weir is in the running for her goal in February’s Manchester derby, where after showing good footwork on the edge of the box she chipped United goalkeeper Mary Earps.This is the second consecutive time that Weir has been included...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo dismisses ‘lies’ over Ballon d’Or and Lionel Messi motivation

Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed claims from a French journalist that his main aim is to finish his career with more Ballon d’Or wins than Lionel Messi.The Manchester United forward has collected the award five times, while Messi has already won it on a record six occasions and is favourite to take the honour for 2021 at Monday evening’s ceremony in Paris.Earlier this week, Pascal Ferre, the editor in chief of France Football – organisers of the Ballon d’Or – said Ronaldo had told him that his primary ambition was to retire having won the accolade more times than rival star...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy