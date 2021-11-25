ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Spread: Betting Odds, Historical Performance And More

By Chris Katje
The Detroit Lions have played in an annual Thanksgiving Day game every year since 1934, only missing six games due to World War II. Here’s a look at how the team has performed all time and over the last 12 years.

Thanksgiving Day Records: The Lions hold an all-time 37-42-2 record in Thanksgiving Day games, which ranks worst among the teams that have played the most Thanksgiving Day games.

The Dallas Cowboys, who also host an annual Thanksgiving Day game, hold a 31-21-1 record on the holiday. The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers have all-time records of 19-5-2 and 14-14-2, respectively.

In the last 31 Thanksgiving Day games, the Lions have been favored only 11 times. The team holds a 10-1 record since 1990 as the favorite. The Lions have won only three games in the last 31 years as the underdog.

The team’s Thanksgiving Day record since 1990 is 13-18. The Lions hold a 4-8 record in their last 12 Thanksgiving day games.

Against The Spread Records: The Lions are 6-6 against the spread over the last 12 Thanksgiving Day matchups. The Lions covered in 2019 as 5.5-point underdogs against the Bears. In 2020, the Lions lost 41-25 to the Houston Texans, losing outright and to the +3 point spread.

Since 2009, favorites are 21-14 against the spread on Thanksgiving Day across the three games played in the NFL. Home underdogs on Thanksgiving Day are 4-11 against the spread in the last 35 holiday games.

The Lions have found themselves gaining momentum on the betting side when it was announced Bears backup quarterback Andy Dalton would start. The Bears are now 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) after being favored by five to six points.

The 2021 Thanksgiving Day Matchup: The Lions hold a 0-9-1 record and the Bears come in with a 3-7 record.

The Lions hold a 6-4 record against the spread in the 2021 season. The Bears are 4-6 against the spread.

The Lions and Bears Thanksgiving Day game can be seen on Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX) unit Fox Thursday at 12:30 p.m. EST.

A win by the Lions on Thanksgiving Day would not only be significant on the 2021 season as their first victory, it would also help improve their overall Thanksgiving Day record and their against the spread record. A win would give them a 7-6 record against the spread on the season and a 7-6 record against the spread in their last 13 Thanksgiving Day games.

Photo: Dave Hogg, Wikimedia

