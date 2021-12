Since its release on November 11, PUBG New State has gathered a lot of attention from fans around the world. While the game is breaking the industry and all equations, fans are facing several hindrances when playing the game which include in-game bugs, errors or account login, and ban problems. To solve these, customer support service in PUBG New State is the most frequent and useful option to choose.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO