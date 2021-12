The Conroe-based food court MoCo Food Hall will open by early 2022, according to Ashley McIntyre, who is involved in the business’ design. McIntyre also owns Breakroom Bagels, a local food truck that will open its first brick-and-mortar location in the food hall. McIntyre said the food hall will bring more variety to downtown Conroe’s dining options. She could not provide specifics on vendors but said the hall is looking to add options including a sandwich shop and Mediterranean cuisine.

CONROE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO