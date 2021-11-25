SB Nation Reacts: Raiders fans thoughts about the teams direction hits a new low

Kevin Patra on NFL.com had this to say about the Raider's performance on offence against the Cowboys:. "Carr played phenomenally, avoiding pressure and continuing to take shots. The QB completed passes of 56, 55, 35, 31, and 30 yards on the afternoon. Carr went 24-of-39 passing for 373 yards and a TD. ... Vegas churned out 509 total yards on 77 plays, grinding through a Dallas D that outside of Micah Parsons had no answers. The Raiders ate the Cowboys alive on yards after the catch, turning short throws into chunk gains. ... That Carr & Co. continued to pile up yards after losing Darrell Waller for much of the contest due to injury was impressive."

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO