SB Nation Reacts: Raiders fans thoughts about the teams direction hits a new low

By Marcus-Johnson
silverandblackpride.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Sunday, the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals had the Las Vegas Raiders season in a tumble with no end in sight. The team has lost three straight and now heads to Dallas for a tough matchup...

www.silverandblackpride.com

Comments / 0

firstsportz.com

Watch: Ugly Brawl breaks out between women after Cowboys vs Raiders game

In a sad state of affairs, the thanksgiving spirit went for a toss as a massive brawl between women broke out at the AT&T Stadium where the Raiders emerged victorious over the Dallas Cowboys. The game itself already had too much bad blood in it as the referee had to...
NFL
fantasydata.com

Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 13

The NFL schedule is starting to heat up with playoff seeds and divisional races in full swing, while the fantasy season is quickly approaching its end. Underdogs have been dominant, leading to a wildly entertaining and unpredictable 2021 for all teams. Players have impressed and disappointed in surprising spots, while injuries have taken some of the game's best talent away, forcing role players to step up and produce.
NFL
FanSided

Raiders: 3 Washington Football Team players to worry about in Week 13

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Washington Football Team in Week 13, and here are three players they need to be worried about in the matchup. The Washington Football team will be visiting the Las Vegas Raiders during a three-game winning streak, and they have looked great in the process. Over the past three wins, Taylor Heinicke and company have beaten Tom Brady, Cam Newton, and Russell Wilson, and will now try and take down Derek Carr and this Raiders offense.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders mailbag: Fans want to know what’s wrong with the team

The Raiders are on a two-game losing streak, and it has stripped them of first place in the AFC West and a prospective playoffs spot. Their fans are growing anxious as they await the next turn. Will the Raiders get back on track, or will they fall into the same frustrating habit that cost them potential playoff berths in 2019 and 2020?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sb Nation#Cowboys#Dallas#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Las Vegas Raiders#Draftkings Sportsbook
silverandblackpride.com

December Raiders news tracker

It’s December and the NF stretch run has begun. Here’s the latest Raiders-related news:. 8:02 a.m.: Cornerback Rasul Douglas, signed and cut by the Raiders’ this offseason, was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his effort in the Green Bay Packers win in Week 12,. 6:21 a.m.:...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Final score: Raiders 36, Cowboys 33 in overtime

In their third overtime game of the season (they also played three OT games in 1985), the Las Vegas Raiders took advantage of many Dallas Cowboys miscues to win a huge game for them and making their Thanksgiving weekend a happy one. Let’s take a quick look at the game:
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders-Cowboys game thread

The Las Vegas Raiders need some holiday cheer as they look to end a three-game losing skid at the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. PT. Of course, this is another huge game for the reeling Raiders. Here is your place to discuss it all. Have a great day and Happy Thanksgiving everyone.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders fans ask about play-calling, special teams

The Raiders beat the Cowboys in a must-win game on Thursday to snap a three-game losing streak and vault back into the playoff picture. Their relieved fans, though, are left with plenty of questions. Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:. Howie Al’Thor (@Bo_McLovin): Having the...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

5 things we learned from Raiders 36-33 overtime win over Cowboys

The Las Vegas Raiders offense came alive (even with engine Darren Waller hurt) and took advantage of one Dallas Cowboys mistake after another. Let’s take a look at this Thanksgiving thriller and keeps the Raiders’ playoff dreams afloat:. Big play by Carr:. A play of the game was a 22-yard...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Las Vegas Raiders Darren Waller suffered strained IT Band.

The Las Vegas Raiders got a big win on thanksgiving with a 36-33 victory to help keep the Raiders in the hunt. However, their star tight end went down with an injury and didn't return for the rest of the game. Friday afternoon, the Raiders got an update after an...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders vs. Cowboys: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, odds and more

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys have been in bad moods all week. Good thing for both squads that it’s been a short week, as the Raiders and the Cowboys lost in Week 11 games leading up to this Thanksgiving Day (happy holidays, all!) showdown. The Raiders, of...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

NFL analysts are confused by the Raiders it seems

Kevin Patra on NFL.com had this to say about the Raider's performance on offence against the Cowboys:. "Carr played phenomenally, avoiding pressure and continuing to take shots. The QB completed passes of 56, 55, 35, 31, and 30 yards on the afternoon. Carr went 24-of-39 passing for 373 yards and a TD. ... Vegas churned out 509 total yards on 77 plays, grinding through a Dallas D that outside of Micah Parsons had no answers. The Raiders ate the Cowboys alive on yards after the catch, turning short throws into chunk gains. ... That Carr & Co. continued to pile up yards after losing Darrell Waller for much of the contest due to injury was impressive."
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Silver Minings: Raiders Thanksgiving game most-watched since 1990

One of the benefits - or drawbacks depending on the outcome of the game - of playing the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving is there’s more attention on the game than just about any other regular-season contest throughout the year. That was never more true than this Thursday when the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Cowboys 36-33 in overtime.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders film room: Andre James’ progression

It comes with the territory of replacing a three-time Pro Bowler in Rodney Hudson and receiving a contract extension after making just one start, but Las Vegas Raiders’ center Andre James has been under the microscope this season. A slow start didn’t exactly help James’ case as he was Pro...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

THE DARK SIDE: "Train yourself to let go of everything you fear to lose"

It was one for the ages, Raider Nation! WOW!! A 36-33 OT WIN!. Our team won on Thanksgiving Day for the first time since 1968!. The battle between the Cowboys was also the most watched regular Season Football game in THIRTY years. Thanks you, 38 Million! We can always use new members to the Raider Nation! If you were on the other side? Soooooooo sorry! (:
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Silver Minings: AFC Week 12 roundup

After a huge win on Thanksgiving, the Las Vegas Raiders managed to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Raiders are still on the outside of the current AFC postseason standings but are just one spot behind the Chargers, who currently hold the conference’s third and final wild-card spot. Obviously, Las...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

5 potential X-factors for Raiders vs. Washington Football Team

After showing little-to-no signs of life in the two games following the bye week, the Las Vegas Raiders managed to revive their playoff hopes on Thanksgiving Day. The Raiders currently sit at 6-5 and in a three-way tie for the AFC’s third wild card spot with two division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos. That means Las Vegas has little to no room for error as we head into the final six weeks of the season.
