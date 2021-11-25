NBC Releases First Trailer for ‘This Is Us’ Final Season

Is Ordinary Joe new tonight on NBC? If you’re looking for an answer to that question, we’re of course happy to help!. Unfortunately, we can’t say that every bit of news we have is of the pleasant variety. The good news is that there is an episode of the James Wolk series airing at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. However, the bad news is that this is going to be the fall finale. At the end of this, you’re going to be waiting until early 2022 to see the remainder of this season play out — and possibly the series. While we do think that Ordinary Joe has amassed a solid following as of late, we don’t know if it’s going to be enough for a renewal.

