'My Share of Sky,' 'The Forgotten History,' 'Baghjan,' 'Shivamma' Win Film Bazaar Awards

By Naman Ramachandran
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNepalese project “Ek Mutthi Badal” (My Share of Sky) by Sahara Sharma has won the Rotterdam Lab Award at India’s Film Bazaar virtual co-production market. “Ek Mutthi Badal” producer Abhimanyu Dixit is the emerging South Asian producer chosen to attend the Rotterdam Lab Program at the 2022 edition of the International...

