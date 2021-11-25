ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

What The Outcome Of COP26 Means For The Fight Against Climate Change

By Sofia Lotto Persio
Forbes
Forbes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While addressing the 26th UN Climate Change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, during the final hours of the event, COP26 President Alok Sharma was overcome with emotion. China and India had just proposed a last-minute change to the final text of the agreement, known as the Glasgow Climate Pact, so that the...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 1

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Is the Worst Polluter in the World

The world’s largest nations are desperately trying to minimize the behaviors that have massive negative effects on the climate and cause global warming. Many of those behaviors contribute to CO2 emissions, and when measured per capita, Qatar is the worst polluter in the world. Most recently at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, the […]
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

How global business could be the unexpected COP26 solution to climate change

Despite environmentalists accusing COP26 of “greenwashing,” broad disappointment with the final conference statement as too little too late and an ambivalent Global South, there is still hope for climate change solutions from an unlikely place — global business. The goal of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), launched in April 2021, is to bring together the financial sector to accelerate the transition to a net-zero economy. In a US$130 trillion commitment announced during COP26, business leaders — including Mark Carney, the United Nations’ Special Envoy for Climate Change and former head of the Bank of Canada and Bank of...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Climate activism has gone digital and disruptive, and it's finally facing up to racism within the movement

To understand the agreement states reached at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow earlier this month, it’s important to explore how climate activism has grown and changed since the Paris Agreement in 2015. Climate activists have played a pivotal role. They have kept the pressure on governments to implement their Paris pledges and to increase their ambition in the coming years. Two new and powerful climate groups — Fridays for Future and Extinction Rebellion — have been particularly important. Our research suggests they have championed new models and tactics of activism, and also grappled with racism in their own ranks....
PROTESTS
Seeking Alpha

COP26 Glasgow Climate Pact: What You Need To Know

The hits and misses from COP26. The COP26 Climate Summit in Scotland is now in the books, with the signing of the Glasgow Climate Pact. Kim Parlee speaks with Priti Shokeen, Head of ESG Research and Engagement, TD Asset Management, about the commitments made by countries to pave the way for limiting global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alok Sharma
insurancebusinessmag.com

COP26 highlights insurance industry's role in managing climate change

Almost 200 countries have agreed to the Glasgow Climate Pact at this year's COP26 climate summit – and, of course, the insurance industry is one of the industries committed to addressing climate change. Held in Glasgow, COP26 is the 2021 United Nations climate change conference that enabled world leaders in...
ENVIRONMENT
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

COP26 is performative climate activism

From Oct. 31 to Nov. 12, the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) was held to address the issue of climate change. Those present included leaders such as President Joe Biden, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Included also in attendance was Jeff Bezos. Although the stated purpose of the event was to combat climate change, many people have been less than confident in those who attended. This skepticism took the form of protests across the world, which accused COP26 of greenwashing, or behaving in a performative manner without putting forth real solutions.
ENVIRONMENT
vegnews.com

Opinion: COP26 Shortcomings on Addressing Animal Agriculture and Climate Change

COP26, the 26th annual Conference of the Parties, is a summit designed to negotiate elements for immediate policy action from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. This year the COP26 was tasked with finding, and acting upon, pressing areas of climate change to keep the global warming rate below 1.5 Celsius before 2030. Many countries independently signed on to NetZero carbon emissions commitments including the US and the host country, the UK. However, despite these ambitious goals, food systems—including agriculture and especially food and diet—were largely considered out of bounds amongst speakers and programming.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#The Glasgow Climate Pact#Intergovernmental Pane
The Weather Channel

COP26 Outcomes: What is the Future for Coal Usage in India?

India surprised the world at the just concluded two-week 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) with the UK as President in Glasgow by announcing the most ambitious targets by a developing nation to combat climate change. They included installing non-fossil fuel electricity capacity of 500 GW by 2030; sourcing 50...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

Climate change denial 2.0 was on full display at COP26, but there was also pushback

The COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, saw incremental progress on addressing climate change. But even if countries meet their current commitments to reduce emissions, the planet is on course to heat up 2.4 C by the end of the century. This warming will submerge low-lying islands and coastal regions and lead to climate disasters globally. Despite knowing this, it remains difficult for governments to address the climate crisis. Part of the reason is the phenomena of climate change denial, obstructionism and the lobbying and public relations efforts of the fossil fuel sector. We are three sociologists who study social aspects of climate...
ENVIRONMENT
CoinTelegraph

UN’s COP26 climate change goals include emerging tech and carbon taxes

In her monthly Expert Take column, Selva Ozelli, an international tax attorney and CPA, covers the intersection between emerging technologies and sustainability, and provides the latest developments around taxes, AML/CFT regulations and legal issues affecting crypto and blockchain. The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), where I exhibited my...
ENVIRONMENT
Scientific American

Seeking Certainty on Climate Change: How Much Is Enough?

Sabine Hossenfelder, a physicist at the Frankfurt Institute for Advanced Studies in Germany, and Tim Palmer, a Royal Society Research Professor of Climate Physics at the University of Oxford, write:. In a recent column in Scientific American, Naomi Oreskes argues that we understand the physics of climate change well enough...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Country
India
Country
Scotland
Country
Switzerland
stljewishlight.org

The Jewish response to climate change: Back from COP26, Hazon’s CEO reflects on what’s needed to combat the threat

(Baltimore Jewish Times via JTA) — Tens of thousands of leaders and activists from around the world, representing world governments, NGOs and environmental organizations, gathered in Glasgow, Scotland, earlier this month for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26. Among those present for the talks was Jakir Manela, CEO...
ENVIRONMENT
UN News Centre

Interview: The most impactful actions at COP26 point to progress on climate change

Of the many agreements and initiatives announced at the 26th UN Climate Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, the UN Climate Communications Lead at the Department of Global Communications narrowed down the three that she deemed most impactful. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Alexandre Soares of UN News, Martina Donlon acknowledged...
ENVIRONMENT
PLANetizen

Fighting Climate Change With Green Building Standards

Officials in Southern Ontario's Durham Region are implementing green building standards into their development application and review processes, writes Jennifer O'Meara. The rules are designed to encourage developments that "reduce greenhouse gas emissions, build infrastructure that is resilient to future climate change and create a healthier environment for residents, according to a statement from the municipality."
ONTARIO, CA
The Wild Hunt

Some strategies to offset climate change impacts were underway before COP26

The Wild Hunt is exclusively supported by readers like you. No advertising. No corporate sponsors. Your support helps us pay our writers and editors, as well as cover the bills the keep the lights on. We cover the community because of your generosity. Consider making a one-time donation - or become a monthly sustainer. Every amount helps. Thank you for reading The Wild Hunt!
ENVIRONMENT
nylcv.org

Electrifying Our Buildings to Fight Climate Change

As global fossil fuel emissions are the leading cause of climate change, leaders all over the world have come up with solutions to lower their region’s carbon footprint. In New York, policies have been implemented to help reduce gas emissions through transportation, industrial, and power sectors. Since the primary source of the city’s emissions comes from buildings, it is evident that building decarbonization is necessary to achieve our climate goals. One of the most critical ways to fight climate change in New York City is to electrify buildings. NYLCV therefore supports Intro 2317, a bill that would place an emissions cap on all new and renovated buildings and encourage building electrification. However, we feel that there need to be some major amendments to the bill so that we approach the complexities of building electrification pragmatically.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brenham Banner-Press

4 New Ways Agriculture is Fighting Climate Change

(StatePoint) Agriculture contributes about 17 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, according to the United Nations. And while the sector is a key contributor to climate change, it is also vulnerable to its effects -- with climate-related impacts such as droughts, flooding and longer fire seasons posing increasingly serious challenges to farmers and ranchers around the world.
AGRICULTURE
Forbes

Forbes

288K+
Followers
87K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy