Trooper Minute: Deer season

(WHTM) — Fall is breeding season for the white-tailed deer. This time of year is also when drivers are most likely to be involved in a deer-related crash.

Pa. State Police Corporal Brent Miller is giving some advice and information for drivers. In 2020, over 5,500 deer-related crashes were reported, resulting in 1,028 people getting hurt and 4 deaths.

Drivers should use extra caution at dusk and dawn when traveling as this is the peak time for deer. Deer also tend to be in groups so where there is one there’s most likely another behind.

In Pa., two types of crashes have to be reported to law enforcement, a crash involving injury or death and a crash involving damage to a vehicle that must be towed away.

If you hit a deer, Corporal Miller says don’t panic. Pull over to a safe area, assess your environment and ensure no one in your vehicle is injured. Next check damage. If you’re uninjured, the road is clear and you can drive away, you’re not required to call law enforcement.

If there are injuries, your vehicle needs towed, or the roadway is blocked, call 911.

To report a dead deer on a state road, call PennDOT’s 1-800-FIX-ROAD.

As you travel this time of year, remember to be extra cautious, slow down, eliminate distractions, and of course, buckle up.

