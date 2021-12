Tom Jolliffe looks at Ridley Scott’s recent tirade against Marvel and Millennials after the box office failure of The Last Duel…. It should have been simple right? Ridley Scott delivers a film for Fox (and in essence through Disney) that is heaving with star power. Matt Damon is A-list, if not box office certified predominantly for one significant franchise. Adam Driver is kind of shit hot as an actor right now, effortlessly prancing between franchise, Oscar bait, quirky auteur work and indie films. Jodie Comer comes backed with a rising popularity and the kind of wave you can ride which comes from starring in a popular TV series (Killing Eve). Scott even maintained that there had been nothing wrong with the promotional campaign. Nothing which left him dissatisfied.

