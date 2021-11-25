What opportunities are missed by not jumping into a flexible work model?

Currently, flexibility has become a priority for workers, many do not want to return to the 100% face-to-face way of working, because according to a survey we conducted in Evaluar, 7 out of 10 Mexican employees prefer a mixed work model, where they can combine the home office with a few days at the office. Along the same lines, we can see that many companies are willing to benefit from this way of working, in terms of the economic and resource efficiencies that have been consolidated throughout these months; That is why about 80% of companies plan to let their collaborators divide their time between the office and remote work , as indicated by a study carried out by We Work. However, just as the advantages of this model can be evidenced, there are challenges for leaders and of course for entrepreneurs; These leadership challenges invite us to ask ourselves, are we prepared to guide employees in the office and at a distance at the same time?

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO