Police investigating armed carjacking at Beachwood gas station

Beachwood police are searching for two unidentified males who allegedly robbed a man of his car at gunpoint at a gas station on Chagrin Boulevard Monday.

Police responded at 8:25 p.m. on Nov. 22 to a gas station located in the 26000 block of Chagrin Boulevard.

Two males exited a pickup truck and pointed handguns at the victim.

The two males demanded the victim hand over his keys for his white 2019 Infinity X50.

The two males threatened to shoot him if he didn’t comply with their request. They fled in the carjacked vehicle. There were two other men in the pickup truck who also fled the area.

The carjacking remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beachwood Police Department at 216-464-1234.

