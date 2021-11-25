Last Woman Standing makes NFL pick for Week 12

Former NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle was a big fan of competitive balance, so much so that his nickname was “Parity Pete.” Rozelle died in 1996, but he would be thrilled with the state of the league in 2021. Thirteen of the league’s 32 teams have either four or five wins through 10 weeks, and every team has at least two losses. Week 10 alone saw the lowly Football Team beat the defending champion Buccaneers, the scuffling 49ers dominate the Rams and Odell Beckham Jr., Miami throttle AFC North-leading Baltimore, Carolina and a returning Cam Newton bury the Cardinals, and in perhaps the most surreal outcome of the week, the winless Lions remain winless…by tying the Steelers. Those results aside, the Patriots look ascendant in the AFC, the Bills and Cowboys reasserted themselves, and the Chiefs may finally have solved their offensive woes. What surprises will Week 11 hold? Let’s find out, and get to the games.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO