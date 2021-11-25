ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Last Woman Standing makes NFL pick for Week 12

By Jim Barnes Las Vegas Review-Journal
reviewjournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Last Woman Standing plans to break her first losing streak. Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest last year, lost with under 43 last week in Washington’s 27-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers. That marked the first time she has lost two weeks...

www.reviewjournal.com

