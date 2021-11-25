ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Twenty-seven dead in the icy Channel. This must be the spur for change | Gaby Hinsliff

By Gaby Hinsliff
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O5ecJ_0d6jIC8O00
A group of migrants on an inflatable dinghy leave Wimereux in France to cross the English Channel, 24 November 2021. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

It was the kind of boat, a French politician said, that you blow up like a paddling pool .

Not much more than a toy, of the kind many families will have bought this summer for their children to play in on the beach. But this winter, flimsy inflatables may be all that stand between other people’s children and a watery grave. Smugglers charge a small fortune for places in boats so dangerously overloaded that some begin to sink while still in sight of land, while others drift in darkness through one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world. Refugee charities had long warned of a tragedy waiting to happen, and so it has proved. At least 27 human beings, including a pregnant woman and three children, lost their lives in the freezing November sea this week, in the worst such incident since human traffickers began using this route three years ago.

Related: Channel crossing tragedy: Priti Patel offers joint patrols with France – latest updates

Yet within hours, other boats were setting forth, a reminder of just how fiercely desire burns. After all, those on board have nothing much left to lose. They may have already sold everything they had, or left loved ones behind; many will have endured life-threatening journeys to reach the French coast, only to end up shivering in makeshift roadside camps, repeatedly moved on by police who confiscate their tents and sleeping bags to leave them at the mercy of the elements. Some young men are carrying the hopes of families left behind, who have sacrificed everything to get one child to the west. They’re not going to stop when the end is so tantalisingly in sight; not after all they have been through, let alone all they may have fled. (Research suggests two-thirds of those crossing the Channel are ultimately judged to have been genuine refugees, escaping conflict and persecution.) As charities must be tired of saying, nobody would do this if they had a better option. Now our job is to provide them with one.

This tragedy forces everyone in British politics once again to confront an issue that most find visibly uncomfortable. The government plainly doesn’t know what to do about the flow of people across the Channel, and the opposition often struggles with what to say about it; Labour members lean towards a much more open and generous offer to refugees, but their party’s most likely path to Downing Street lies through an electorate that instinctively doesn’t. It is, however, time for a few home truths.

If nothing else, this must spell an end to Home Office talk of forcibly “pushing back” boats as they enter British waters, which had prompted widespread concerns about the risk of capsizing them. The only way in which this week’s tragedy could have been more awful is if British border officials had physically been responsible for tipping people into the sea themselves.

It should also shock Britain and France into working more closely together, although the omens are not good ; within hours Boris Johnson was accusing the French of supposedly failing to do enough to stop small boats crossing, while French politicians retorted that it was the supposed ease of finding jobs in Britain’s black market that incentivised people to keep trying. President Macron is however pushing for an emergency meeting of European ministers, recognising that half of Europe is wrestling with similar dilemmas. The next step is recognising that enforcement alone isn’t enough.

Britain used to mock Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall, not just for its inhumanity but because it sounded so dumb and crude. Anyone can make it physically harder to cross a border but you can’t build a wall against hopes and dreams, or contain the universal desire for a better life behind a fence. But if Priti Patel could work out how to build a wall on the water she would doubtless do it tomorrow, and demands for more beach patrols and more enforcement are effectively the nearest equivalent. A strategy built solely on keeping people out does nothing to tackle either the push factors driving people to leave – conflict, political repression, and perhaps increasingly in future climate crisis-fuelled natural disasters – or the pull factors drawing them here, with many migrants insisting they don’t want to stay in France and claim asylum there because they have relatives in Britain or speak English. And that leaves a difficult conversation to be had with the electorate.

Related: The horrific Channel deaths show the UK needs a more humane asylum system | Enver Solomon

British politicians are long past the point of having the courage to challenge assumptions on this most electorally toxic of issues. But if they were honest they would admit that the “crisis” we have supposedly experienced pales by comparison with what Greece or Italy, whose shores form Europe’s most southerly border, have seen in recent years. Although asylum claims are at their highest annual level since 2004 , that’s likely to reflect a fall during the pandemic when travel was restricted and a surge after it. Far from being an irresistible magnet, in the year to this March, Britain received the fourth highest number of asylum claims compared with EU countries and only the 17th highest when measured by head of population. Yet much of Britain still behaves – and votes – as if it was overwhelmed with people who are in fact mostly going somewhere else. Five years ago, leave campaigners exploited these exaggerated fears to help secure a Brexit that, if anything, has made illegal movement harder to control, ending a longstanding right to return asylum seekers arriving from another EU country and poisoning relations between Britain and France just as goodwill was needed. The gall of Brexiters now in government is breathtaking, but saying so doesn’t help stop people drowning at sea.

For that we need safe, legal routes out for asylum seekers, agreed in concert with other countries to ensure that accidents of geography don’t leave some struggling to absorb an unfair share. That solidarity is even more critical now that Russia, always alert for opportunities to destabilise and divide Europe, is suspected of weaponising tensions by funnelling people through Belarus into Poland and perhaps its neighbours beyond. Tackling such complex, intractable issues requires a political maturity currently lacking, and a willingness to recognise tragedy as the spur to change.

Migrants are all too often painted as a threat to Britain, but events such as this should remind us that the real danger is to those crossing the Channel. In death we can see them for who they are; victims both of the regimes they are escaping and of traffickers exploiting their desperation, but sometimes also of kneejerk hostility in the countries that they long to reach. In the immediate haunting aftermath of tragedy, that hostility may sometimes be replaced, if only briefly, by pangs of conscience and by compassion. Blink now, and we will miss the moment.

• Gaby Hinsliff is a Guardian columnist

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Channel drownings: what happened and who is to blame?

At least 27 people have drowned in the Channel while trying to cross from France to the UK on Wednesday. An emergency search was sparked at about 2pm on Wednesday when a fishing boat sounded the alarm after spotting several people at sea off the coast of France. A joint search-and-rescue operation by British and French authorities was launched, and eventually called off late on Wednesday.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Kurdish woman who wanted to live with husband-to-be in UK becomes first named Channel victim

A young woman who was trying to join her fiance in the UK has become the first victim of the mass drowning in the Channel to be identified. Maryam Nuri Hamdamin, who went by the nickname Baran, was a Kurdish student from northern Iraq in her early 20s.Her relative Krmanj Ezzat Dargali confirmed her identity to the BBC and The Times.He paid tribute to Maryam on Facebook by posting a photo of her at what appears to be her engagement party, and describing her in a poem as a “beautiful angel” who was a “romantic”.A photo published by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Reuters

French police evict migrants from camp on Channel coast

GRANDE-SYNTHE, France, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Police on Tuesday tore down a makeshift camp near the northern French port of Dunkirk where scores of migrants who say they are fleeing war, poverty and persecution in the Middle East were hunkered down with hopes of reaching Britain. Armed officers entered the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Telegraph

If people arrive illegally, they must be sent away

The drownings in the Channel last week were the tragic, but entirely predictable, outcome of our longstanding inability to secure our borders. People have been dying in the Channel for years, though not on the same awful scale. Twenty-seven are dead, including a pregnant woman and three children. Our first thought must be one of sympathy, but we should also consider why this keeps happening. The migrants – that is the right word – believe that the quickest way to a new life in Britain is to take to a small boat. They are right. Our asylum policy gives perverse incentives for people to risk everything in an illegal crossing. It must change.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Boat which sank in Channel leaving 27 people dead may have been struck by container ship

The “floating death trap” boat which sank in the English Channel with the loss of 27 UK-bound migrants, including a pregnant woman, was hit by a container ship, rescuers fear.Horrific details of the disaster began to emerge on Thursday, as four people smugglers who are alleged to have organised Wednesday’s fatal crossing were placed in custody facing manslaughter charges.Just two men escaped from the inflatable craft which mainly contained so far unidentified Iraqi Kurds and Somalians who had paid the equivalent of up to £6,000 each for a passage to England.Very few of them were wearing life jackets, and most...
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

Most people who risk Channel boat crossings are refugees – report

Nearly two-thirds of people who migrate to the UK in small boats are deemed to be genuine refugees and allowed to remain, a report says, in an apparent contradiction of past statements by the home secretary, Priti Patel. Analysis using Home Office data and requests under freedom of information laws...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Seeking Asylum#French#Channel
Telegraph

Migrant smuggler 'butchers' must be stopped, victim's father tells France

The father of the first confirmed victim of the Channel migrant tragedy has accused France of allowing “butchers” to send innocent people to their deaths. Baran Nouri Hamadamin, a newly engaged student, was identified as one of 27 migrants who drowned when a flimsy boat capsized six miles off Calais in stormy weather.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Haunting boat graveyard where migrants' flimsy and battered dinghies are kept after perilous Channel crossings to UK

The flimsy and battered dinghies used to ferry migrants and refugees across the English Channel have been pictured in a haunting boat graveyard near Dover. The vessels lay piled on top of one another, many of them deflated, next to woodland outside a high-security government compound in Whitfield - just half an hour's drive from where they landed after making the perilous crossing from Calais in France.
U.K.
The Guardian

A tragedy in the Channel

Pregnant women and three children were among the 27 people who drowned trying to cross the Channel in an inflatable boat. The tragedy occurred on Wednesday and is the deadliest incident since the migration crisis began. Diane Taylor has been reporting on the crisis from both sides of the Channel...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Greece
The Independent

France offers to restart migrant talks if the British get ‘serious’

France is ready to resume discussions with the UK on the migrant crisis if the British enter talks in a “serious spirit,” the country’s interior minister has said.Gerald Darmanin said negotiations could restart “very quickly” if the UK ends the “double speak” and its public comments align with what is being said in private.Prime Minister Boris Johnson infuriated French president Emmanuel Macron last week when he posted a letter on Twitter calling for joint patrols on French beaches and the return to France of migrants who succeed in making the dangerous Channel crossing.Mr Macron said it was not a serious...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Twenty-Seven Migrants Perish Trying to Cross Channel to Britain

PARIS (Reuters) -British and French officials traded blame on Wednesday after 27 migrants died when their dinghy deflated as they made a perilous crossing of the English Channel. The accident was the worst disaster on record involving migrants in the narrow seaway separating the two countries. The Channel is one...
U.K.
The Independent

France says UK ‘not taking its share’ of asylum seekers and Channel push-backs will not be accepted

The UK is “not taking its share” of asylum seekers and France will not accept planned operations to force small boats out of British waters, its interior minister has said.Gerald Darmanin told a press conference that thousands of people were crossing the English Channel in dinghies because “they have no other way” of reaching the UK.He said that France would not accept pushbacks at sea, or joint patrols involving British authorities to stop boats from being launched.“Can you imagine French police officers on British beaches?” he asked. “We are not the subcontractors of the British government.”It comes after groups...
POLITICS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Migrant boat sinks in Channel; dozens dead

CALAIS, France – At least 31 migrants bound for Britain died Wednesday when their boat sank in the English Channel, in what France's interior minister called the biggest tragedy involving migrants on the dangerous crossing to date. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 34 people were believed to have been on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

UK panel asks govt to scrap plan to turn back migrant boats

A U.K. parliamentary committee on Wednesday criticized government plans to deter migrants from trying to reach Britain in small boats, saying the measures will endanger lives without stopping dangerous journeys like the one that killed 27 people last week.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has proposed legislation that would give authorities patrolling the English Channel the power to turn away boats carrying migrants. The Nationality and Borders Bill would also make it more difficult for people who enter the country illegally to claim asylum and allow asylum-seekers to be screened abroad.But the Joint Committee on Human Rights a cross-party...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Channel tragedy: Scramble to identify dead off Calais

At least 27 people died on Wednesday in the worst-recorded migrant tragedy in the Channel and French officials are trying to identify who they were. Only two people survived, a Somali and an Iraqi, according to French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. He said they were recovering from extreme hypothermia and would be questioned in due course.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Britain must take responsibility for Channel migrant crisis, say French

Britain must take responsibility for the Channel crisis and make itself “less attractive for migrants”, France’s interior minister said on Sunday at an emergency meeting from which Priti Patel was excluded. Gerald Darmanin and his European counterparts agreed at the meeting to dispatch an EU spy plane to monitor the...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

67K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy