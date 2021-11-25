ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Israel pushes for better Iran deal amid military buildup

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28OlUp_0d6jIAMw00

Israel’s defense minister said Thursday he hopes a better nuclear deal will come out of upcoming talks between world powers and Iran, but that Israel is hedging its bets and building up its military capabilities.

Benny Gantz spoke to reporters at the close of a two-day visit to the Moroccan capital of Rabat, where he met with top Moroccan intelligence, defense and diplomatic officials. Among the issues discussed was Iran.

“Our obligation concerning Iran is to influence our partners and maintain an ongoing conversation,” Gantz said. “Our second obligation is to build up military power, which is something important in and of itself.”

Nuclear talks between Iran and world powers are set to kick off next week in Vienna.

Iran has steamed ahead with its enrichment of uranium since the United States withdrew from a landmark nuclear agreement with world powers in 2018. Israel was deeply opposed to that agreement, and Israeli officials now say Tehran is closer than ever to developing nuclear arms.

Iran says its nuclear program is for purely peaceful purposes and has blamed the breakdown of the agreement on the Trump administration's decision to withdraw from it and restore crippling sanctions. The Biden administration has said it hopes to negotiate a return to the deal.

Israel is widely believed to be the only nuclear-armed country in the Middle East, though it maintains a policy of ambiguity about its own program.

Gantz said that Israel must work in concert with the U.S. and avoid making the issue of Iran’s nuclear program a partisan one.

“A good agreement is one that will plug the holes in the previous agreement in the fields of nuclear development, missile launching systems, breakout time and what Iran is doing in the region,” Gantz said.

Gantz's visit was the first official visit by an Israeli defense official to one of its new Arab allies. Israel and Morocco normalized relations last year as part of the so-called Abraham Accords and this week signed a defense agreement.

The defense minister visited Rabat's sole functioning synagogue, Talmud Torah, and was welcomed by leaders of the small Jewish community. The cantor recited prayers for the welfare of the king and for Israel and its armed forces. On display was a framed picture of King Mohamed VI, the Moroccan flag and the Israeli flag — an addition to the synagogue since the signing of the accords last year.

“Even when it's difficult, we need to strive for peace," Gantz said to a group that included Moroccan and Israeli military officers. “We must always been the strongest in the region.”

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Post

Why the CIA is so worried about Russia and Ukraine

The CIA discovered something scary in October: Russia was moving troops toward the Ukrainian border — and, unlike in previous border thrusts, was making secret plans about how to use them. The agency also worried that the potential conflict zone didn’t appear to be just the eastern sliver of Ukraine...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Iran accuses Israel of 'lies to poison' nuclear talks

VIENNA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Iran on Wednesday accused Israel of "trumpeting lies to poison" the Vienna talks on reviving Tehran's 2015 nuclear agreement with major powers and it said all parties in the negotiations faced a test of their political will to complete the job. "Israeli regime whose existence...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benny Gantz
AFP

Pentagon plans stronger US posture toward China, Russia

The US military will reinforce deployments and bases directed at China and Russia, while maintaining forces in the Middle East adequate to deter Iran and jihadist groups, the Pentagon said Monday, referencing results of a review. Global responsibilities "require us to make continuous changes to our Middle East posture, but we always have the capability to rapidly deploy forces to the region based on the threat environment," Karlin said.
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

Israel pushes U.S. to end Iran talks over "nuclear blackmail"

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told Secretary of State Tony Blinken in a phone call on Thursday that the Biden administration should end the nuclear negotiations with Iran in Vienna, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office. Why it matters: Up to now, the Israeli government opposed a...
WORLD
abc17news.com

Russia says it’s worried about Ukrainian military buildup

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has expressed concern about Ukraine’s military buildup near the area of the separatist conflict in the country’s east, a statement that comes amid Ukrainian and Western worries about an alleged plan by Moscow to invade its neighbor. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday that the concentration of Ukrainian troops looks “alarming.” Lavrov added that he was going to raise the issue during the Organization for Security and Cooperation of Europe’s ministerial meeting in Stockholm on Thursday. He again assailed Ukraine for failing to meet its obligations under a 2015 peace deal signed in Minsk that was brokered by France and Germany. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Lavrov was scheduled to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Deal#Iran Nuclear Deal#Military Power#Moroccan#Israeli#Arab
hngn.com

Pentagon Prepares To Increase Military Power in Guam, Australia To Better Counter China's Potential Aggression After Nearly Yearlong Review

The Pentagon revealed that it is working on fortifying and increasing its military power in various international regions, including Guam and Australia, to better prepare the United States army in fighting back against China's potential aggression. The decision comes after United States President Joe Biden ordered Secretary of Defense Lloyd...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia says NATO deploying 'significant' hardware near its borders

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused NATO on Tuesday of deploying a significant amount of military hardware near Russia's borders and said Moscow could respond to security threats from Western countries and Ukraine if necessary. U.S., NATO and Ukrainian officials have raised the alarm in...
MILITARY
Washington Times

U.S. military loses public trust as it pushes into politics

The U.S. military, once one of the few public institutions with a strong reservoir of public trust, is losing its standing after politicization in the ranks, a chaotic end to an unsatisfying war in Afghanistan and growing public doubts that American forces can deal with the security and economic threats of a rising China.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
realcleardefense.com

War Between Russia and Ukraine: A Basic Scenario?

Concern is growing in the Western media over Russian military activity in the southwestern theatre. There are opinions that Russia is preparing a military campaign against Ukraine. The supposed goal is to break the deadlock of the Minsk Agreements, to impose further coexistence conditions on Kiev and its Western partners, to prevent the U.S. and NATO from “developing” the territory of Ukraine for military purposes, and also to reformat the country’s political system and its state structure. Such rumours are spreading quickly, causing alarm among the political leaders of foreign countries as well as latent, albeit tangible fears in the business community. However, it is still premature to consider such a development as a baseline scenario.
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Israel and UK: ‘Time is Running Out’ on Iran

“We will work day and night to prevent the Iranian regime from ever becoming a nuclear power,” the UK’s Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid vowed, while warning that “time is running out, the clock is ticking.”. This urgency on the Iranian threat “increases the need...
WORLD
AFP

Iran nuclear talks restart, EU chair 'extremely positive'

Fresh talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers restarted on Monday, with the EU chair saying he felt "extremely positive" while admitting that "difficult issues" have yet to be tackled. Enrique Mora, the EU official chairing the talks, said there was "a sense of urgency in bringing the JCPOA back to life" and added that he felt "extremely positive".
MIDDLE EAST
WJAC TV

Iran nuclear deal talks resume in Vienna amid muted hopes

VIENNA (AP) — Negotiators in Vienna resumed talks Monday over reviving Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with hopes of quick progress muted after a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus. The remaining signatories to the nuclear deal formally known as the Joint...
MIDDLE EAST
ABC News

ABC News

464K+
Followers
118K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy