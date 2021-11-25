ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tampa Bay Rays: 3 takeaways from Wander Franco extension

By Robbie Stratakos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dM0lq_0d6jI49p00

The Tampa Bay Rays just did something unnatural for their sake. This is in reference to the organization agreeing to a 12-year extension that could be worth as much as $223 million with 20-year-old infielder and former top prospect Wander Franco.

Tampa Bay is in the thick of World Series contention, and one of their best players in the long run isn’t going anywhere, in thought, for a decade. This extension says a lot about the Rays, both in their long-term projection of Franco and the fate of some of his teammates.

Here are three takeaways from the Rays’ historic pact with Wander Franco .

Wander Franco extension shows Tampa Bay Rays can spend a bit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1irjgw_0d6jI49p00
Oct 11, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning during game four of the 2021 ALDS at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret that the Rays are a low payroll team that frequently makes trades to keep it that way, trusting their player development system. However, this extension shows that they have a few more dollar bills to spend than they make it seem publicly.

Franco’s extension is likely worth $200-plus million over a double-digit amount of years. For perspective, the previous richest deal in franchise history was Evan Longoria, who agreed to a $100 million extension in 2012.

Maybe the Rays are growing in popularity in their home state of Florida? Perhaps the ongoing prospect of the team splitting its home games between Tampa Bay and Montreal is generating buzz among sports fans in Montreal? Could it be as simple as baseball fans are gravitating towards and/or fascinated by the way the Rays operate?

They’re somewhat unique and innovative in that they were one of the first teams to transparently deploy bullpen days while assembling a pitching staff of versatile arms and a task-oriented offense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pSuAa_0d6jI49p00
Also Read:
Tampa Bay Rays’ Randy Arozarena, Cincinnati Reds’ Jonathan India named top rookies

The Rays reside in the American League East, which features two teams that are met with disdain by millions of baseball fans around the country in the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. The Rays competing and finding success over the last three years could be viewed as hopping on the bandwagon.

All of these circumstances contribute both directly and indirectly to the Rays’ apparent payroll flexibility. They may very well be generating more revenue than meets the eye. Besides, winning captivates fans across the globe on its own.

Tampa Bay Rays will trade Austin Meadows within the next year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWOXU_0d6jI49p00
Oct 11, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Austin Meadows (17) is congratulated as he enters the dugout after grounding out to drive in first baseman Jordan Luplow (not pictured) against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning during game four of the 2021 ALDS at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the potential money avenues of late, the Rays are still not a rich team, comparatively speaking, and their stat-crunching, roster balance approach isn’t changing. Tampa Bay is going to make plenty of trades in the coming years, and the one with the most significance will be them moving outfielder Austin Meadows.

Yes, Meadows flat-out rakes from the left side and has been the team’s most dangerous hitter over the last three seasons. He’s also coming off another regular season where he demolished pitches and was an integral source of offense for the Rays.

At the same time, no one is immune to movement on this team. Meadows is three years away from free agency. What other now-former Ray was three years away from free agency when he was traded? Left-hander Blake Snell. Tampa Bay dealt the homegrown southpaw to the San Diego Padres last offseason for a combination of highly regarded young players. Two of those players, Luis Patino and Francisco Mejia, were part of the Rays’ 2021 roster. They went on to have the best record in the AL.

The Rays have enough outfielders to be sufficient in the grass next season or in 2023 (Randy Arozarena, Kevin Kiermaier, Manuel Margot, Brett Phillips and potentially Josh Lowe). They’ll move Meadows for a combination of enticing young players who will be on the big-league team within 12 months of arrival.

As impactful of a hitter as he can be, the Rays have their limitations on Meadows. For instance, he would sit on a reasonable basis against left-handed pitchers last season and has often served as a designated hitter. Furthermore, he wasn’t in the starting lineup for two of the Rays’ four games against the Red Sox in the AL Divisional Round.

A team with a low budget, no matter the potential uptick they may have behind the scenes, can’t afford to pay several players $20-plus million salaries. Snell, Longoria, Ben Zobrist, Willy Adames, David Price and James Shields among others were no exceptions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R4J61_0d6jI49p00 Also Read:
Top MLB free agents of 2021-2022: Contract predictions for Carlos Correa, Corey Seager and more

Tampa Bay Rays think they have a superstar in Wander Franco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lsX5C_0d6jI49p00
Oct 11, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) throws to first base against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning during game four of the 2021 ALDS at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

At the end of the day, no team, let alone one in the Rays’ situation is giving a player a contract of this magnitude unless they feel they have a superstar on their hands. The Tampa Bay Rays think they have a franchise player in Wander Franco.

By the way, we’re talking about a player with a combined 74 regular season and postseason appearances. That’s how quickly they gave him this contract. Franco lived up to the hype in his first season with the Rays. At the plate, he showcased an ability to make considerable contact, get on base at a high level and find success from both sides of the plate

Meanwhile, he flashed some leather in the field. Franco was stellar as the Rays’ primary shortstop, serving as a sturdy fielder and posting 6 DRS at the middle infield position. He also dabbled a bit at third and second base.

It’s rare to see an extension for a player after a mere season in the show, but that’s the way the Rays value Franco. He’s so special in their eyes that they went against their contractual inclinations to an extreme degree. Franco is to the Rays what Mike Trout, Jose Altuve, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. and other star players are to their respective teams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BxOSF_0d6jI49p00 Also Read:
MLB games today: 2021-’22 MLB offseason Schedule

Premier shortstop play is special and difficult to duplicate even in an elite player development program. Franco’s MLB career is brief to date. That said, his first licks at the big-league game were smooth with little to no gaping weakness. He can only get better from a production and impact standpoint.

Tampa Bay feeling an urgency to get this deal done roughly five months after Franco made his MLB debut speaks volumes: they think he’s that special.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Red Sox steal from the Yankees again with surprising waiver claim

The Boston Red Sox added an outfielder from the Yankees roster. The Boston Red Sox announced that they have claimed outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks last July but his time in the Bronx was brief. He was...
MLB
Boston

The Red Sox just picked up one of the fastest players in baseball

One of MLB’s fastest players — if not the fastest — is coming to Boston. The Red Sox announced Friday afternoon that they had claimed speedster outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. Locastro, a 29-year-old who has played with Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Yankees,...
MLB
NBC Sports

Red Sox fans won't love who Kyle Schwarber spent time with Thursday

The courtship of Kyle Schwarber continues in earnest. Schwarber recently declined his mutual option with the Boston Red Sox to become an unrestricted free agent, and several teams reportedly are interested in the veteran slugger. That includes the Red Sox, who remain "engaged" with Schwarber in contract discussions, per Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
Tv20detroit.com

Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday’s Big Red Sox News

The Boston Red Sox received some big roster news on Sunday morning. Boston slugger J.D. Martinez had an opt-out in his contract this winter, allowing him to enter free agency if he pleases. However, he will be remaining with the Red Sox. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Martinez has...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Kyle Schwarber Declines $11.5M Red Sox Contract Option for 2022 Season

Kyle Schwarber's time with the Boston Red Sox may be coming to an end. The slugger had a mutual option on his contract for the 2022 season that ESPN reported was worth $11.5 million with a $3 million buyout, but he declined his option on Thursday. However, he could still...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Austin Meadows
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Steven Matz
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
NESN

Red Sox Rumors: Boston Declines Options On Two Notable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will be letting Garrett Richards and Martín Pérez return to the free agent market. Both players had their team options declined for the 2022 season, making them free agents. MassLive’s Chris Cotillo had the news on Richards, and The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported the Pérez decision.
NFL
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees tormentor traded to the National League

In the words of New York Yankees play-by-play man Michael Kay, “See ya.”. The Tampa Bay Rays completed a trade Saturday, sending infielder Mike Brosseau to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for right-hander Evan Reifert. Want more Yankees coverage? Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Boston Red Sox#Alds
bosoxinjection.com

Red Sox rumored to have interest in signing a Dodgers All-Star

The Red Sox could steal Chris Taylor away from the Dodgers. Chaim Bloom’s vision for rebuilding the Boston Red Sox was expected to follow a similar blueprint to the one his old mentor Andrew Friedman used to turn the Dodgers into a juggernaut. We didn’t realize that plan involved prying several of his players away from Los Angeles.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
985thesportshub.com

Cardinals outbid Red Sox for one of team’s free agent targets

Steven Matz will not be taking his talents to Boston, as the St. Louis Cardinals have outbid the field and signed the lefty to a four-year deal worth up to $48 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The Matz decision, which was always expected to come before Thanksgiving, came on...
MLB
FanSided

Boston Red Sox Free Agency Grades: Sox overpay again for Paxton

The Boston Red Sox have maintained a relatively quiet persona so far in free agency, despite the fact that have some money to spend and are coming off a season where they were two wins away from making the World Series. Prior to yesterday, their only signing of note was starting pitcher Michael Wacha, who isn’t exactly going to move the needle in terms of title contention. Beyond that, they almost certainly overpaid for the former St. Louis Cardinals star.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa agent reveals teams he’s heard from

Mark Berman, of Fox 26 Houston, got an inside scoop on who has reached out to Carlos Correa and his agent. According to Berman, Correa’s agent has heard from the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, in the Atlanta Braves. It would make sense for...
MLB
985thesportshub.com

Red Sox sign free agent outfielder ahead of MLB CBA deadline

Over the past few days, MLB teams have been scrambling to sign free agents ahead of the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement expiring Tuesday night. Teams can’t sign free agents until a new deal is agreed to, and with lengthy labor negotiations expected, front offices are trying to get ahead of what’s to come.
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

27K+
Followers
29K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy