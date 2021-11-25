ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Steelers activate Minkah Fitzpatrick from COVID list

By Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list and is expected to play Sunday in Pittsburgh’s critical AFC North date with the Cincinnati Bengals .

Fitzpatrick was activated from the reserve/COVID list on Thanksgiving Day as the Steelers await word on a number of other key defenders with injuries, including cornerback Joe Haden and linebacker T.J. Watt.

Fitzpatrick has 64 tackles — second on the team — this season.

Fitzpatrick missed last Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers after being placed on the list on Nov. 15.

2021 NFL defense rankings: Micah Parsons carrying elite Cowboys defense, Chiefs rising

–Field Level Media

