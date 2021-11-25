'Selling Sunset' Star Shares Tips on How to Boost the Value of Your Home

There is something endlessly enticing about watching real estate shows featuring multi-million dollar mansions. The imported marble countertops, the elevators, the infinity pools with a view of the city—it’s so unattainable for the average person that watching it feels more like a fantasy than reality show. Therein lies the appeal of Selling Sunset , the Netflix docusoap following a group of luxury realtors at the Oppenheim Group selling some of the ritziest homes in Los Angeles. Of course, there is interpersonal drama, too. With its fourth season premiering on Nov. 24, Selling Sunset will once again welcome us into the office of the Oppenheim Group and its tall, beautiful real estate agents selling huge, beautiful homes.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO