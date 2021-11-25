ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

High school students build tiny homes for foster kids

 7 days ago

KHQ Right Now

Spokane Police Officers, high school students assemble bicycles for local kids

SPOKANE, Wash. - Twenty-five local children will be gifted a brand-new bicycle, and it's all thanks to donations gathered with SPD Chaplains and 'Back the Blue 509.'. But before the shiny new gifts can be delivered next week, the bicycles had to first be assembled. Monday morning, high school criminal justice students and Spokane PD officers got to work at the New Tech Skills Center. Students say it was an honor to give back in a way that will benefit their peers.
SPOKANE, WA
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Kenston High School students honor memory of classmate

The, typically, blue-filled halls of Kenston High School last week were filled with shades of orange and turquoise as the school honored the memory of Delaney Nalepka. Kenston students Dominic Alandt and Julia Wood, along with Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin student Allie Beth Currier, stood outside the school at 7:30 a.m. handing out sunflowers on Nov. 12, one year after Delaney lost her four-year battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
AURORA, OH
ocracokeobserver.com

Ocracoke School honors high achieving students, veterans

The Ocracoke School honored high achieving students and military veterans Nov. 15 in the school gym. The Principal’s List (for achieving grades of 93 to100) had 17 students and the Honor Roll (achieving 85-92) has 38. These lists below are for third grade students and above. Dophin Award Winners. The...
OCRACOKE, NC
theislandnow.com

Roslyn High School students’ research honored by ACAP

Roslyn High School juniors Jessie Dong and Maxx Yung were recently named winners in the Association of Chinese American Physicians’ (ACAP) annual research competition. Jessie won the top award in the cancer category for her study of how common compounds found in fruits and vegetables may alleviate symptoms of nervous system tumors, and Maxx received a special award for his work on potential opioid treatments for COVID-19. Roslyn High School Research Coordinator Dr. Allyson Weseley said, “It’s wonderful to see Jessie and Maxx’s hard work rewarded.”
ROSLYN, NY
blockclubchicago.org

Mother, Friend Of Missing Amundsen High School Students Urge Girls To Return: ‘I Hope They Come Home’

LINCOLN SQUARE — The mother of one of two missing Amundsen High School sophomores is asking community members and friends to spread the word about the girls. Sujeily Zepeda and Izebellia DeLeon, both 15, were last seen about 7:45 a.m. Nov. 19 at the school, 5110 N. Damen Ave., police said. The girls are friends and were together when they went missing, classmates and loved ones said.
LINCOLN, IL
hometownsource.com

Edina High School student participates in oratory competition

Edina High School student Sofia Doval participated in the Speaking Proudly competition, held at the State Capitol Oct. 23. She read her piece “More Civic Union” at the event. Speaking Proudly is a biennial event, put on by Metro Republican Women, that looks to promote public speaking on issues related...
EDINA, MN
northwestgeorgianews.com

Rome High School students bring home second place in RIFF student film competition

Rome High School’s AVTF Film class attended Rome International Film Festival’s Student Workshops on Nov. 11, during which they were able to hear from several experts in the film industry. The students also brought home second place in the Student Film Competition with their silent comedy “Gilbert’s Great Chase.”. “My...
ROME, GA
fox40jackson.com

High school construction class builds bus stop shelter to protect student who uses wheelchair

Dan McKena’s high school construction class has quietly worked on charitable projects to benefit the Westerly, Rhode Island, community for more than two decades. That suddenly changed when the internet caught wind that over a dozen of McKena’s students at Westerly High School banded together to build a bus stop for a local elementary school student who is wheelchair-bound.
WESTERLY, RI
wwnytv.com

Students learn proper way to retire American flags

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam students learned Wednesday how to retire Old Glory from those who know it best and, in the process, found out more about the military. Positivity Club students at Potsdam High School invited New York Army National Guard soldiers to demonstrate proper flag retirement. For the soldiers, years of military service deepen the flag’s meaning.
POTSDAM, NY
cbs4indy.com

Local agency works to find more foster homes ahead of holiday season; Dozens of kids still needing services

INDIANAPOLIS — Around the holiday season, it’s not unusual to see an increase in the amount of kids needing foster homes. “From this holiday weekend (Thanksgiving), we got, let’s say, 40 calls,” said Chance Osborne, licensing coordinator at National Youth Advocate Program, “So 40 calls could mean 40 children, or that could mean 40 sibling groups, so that could be 80 kids.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLOS.com

KLEWTV

High school students build bus stop to shelter boy who uses wheelchair

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Getting on the bus in the morning is a lot more enjoyable for a Westerly, R.I. boy who uses a wheelchair to get around thanks to the kindness of the construction class at Westerly High School. Every morning, Monday through Friday, 5-year-old Ryder Kilam heads outside...
WESTERLY, RI

