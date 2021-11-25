High school students build tiny homes for foster kids

A group of Bartlesville students is rallying around one of their friends who just lost his home in a fire. The kids are out of class for the holiday, but they still spent Monday up at school doing Something Good to help their friends. "I couldn't imagine what it would...
SPOKANE, Wash. - Twenty-five local children will be gifted a brand-new bicycle, and it's all thanks to donations gathered with SPD Chaplains and 'Back the Blue 509.'. But before the shiny new gifts can be delivered next week, the bicycles had to first be assembled. Monday morning, high school criminal justice students and Spokane PD officers got to work at the New Tech Skills Center. Students say it was an honor to give back in a way that will benefit their peers.
The, typically, blue-filled halls of Kenston High School last week were filled with shades of orange and turquoise as the school honored the memory of Delaney Nalepka. Kenston students Dominic Alandt and Julia Wood, along with Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin student Allie Beth Currier, stood outside the school at 7:30 a.m. handing out sunflowers on Nov. 12, one year after Delaney lost her four-year battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
The Ocracoke School honored high achieving students and military veterans Nov. 15 in the school gym. The Principal’s List (for achieving grades of 93 to100) had 17 students and the Honor Roll (achieving 85-92) has 38. These lists below are for third grade students and above. Dophin Award Winners. The...
LIMA — Junior Miracle Manuel was looking for a creative outlet after spending a decade in foster care when she got an idea: Manuel would sell charcuterie boards to support foster children like herself, donating a portion of her proceeds so local foster kids could treat themselves. Manuel, a culinary...
Roslyn High School juniors Jessie Dong and Maxx Yung were recently named winners in the Association of Chinese American Physicians’ (ACAP) annual research competition. Jessie won the top award in the cancer category for her study of how common compounds found in fruits and vegetables may alleviate symptoms of nervous system tumors, and Maxx received a special award for his work on potential opioid treatments for COVID-19. Roslyn High School Research Coordinator Dr. Allyson Weseley said, “It’s wonderful to see Jessie and Maxx’s hard work rewarded.”
LINCOLN SQUARE — The mother of one of two missing Amundsen High School sophomores is asking community members and friends to spread the word about the girls. Sujeily Zepeda and Izebellia DeLeon, both 15, were last seen about 7:45 a.m. Nov. 19 at the school, 5110 N. Damen Ave., police said. The girls are friends and were together when they went missing, classmates and loved ones said.
Edina High School student Sofia Doval participated in the Speaking Proudly competition, held at the State Capitol Oct. 23. She read her piece “More Civic Union” at the event. Speaking Proudly is a biennial event, put on by Metro Republican Women, that looks to promote public speaking on issues related...
Rome High School’s AVTF Film class attended Rome International Film Festival’s Student Workshops on Nov. 11, during which they were able to hear from several experts in the film industry. The students also brought home second place in the Student Film Competition with their silent comedy “Gilbert’s Great Chase.”. “My...
Dan McKena’s high school construction class has quietly worked on charitable projects to benefit the Westerly, Rhode Island, community for more than two decades. That suddenly changed when the internet caught wind that over a dozen of McKena’s students at Westerly High School banded together to build a bus stop for a local elementary school student who is wheelchair-bound.
Summer Linn has set out to help foster kids who feel left out this holiday season. She wants them all to realize that they are “wanted and loved” during this festive time. The little girl is decided to make the holidays better for all foster kids, so she’s started baking cupcakes and will be selling them until Christmas time, according to Sunnyskyz.
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam students learned Wednesday how to retire Old Glory from those who know it best and, in the process, found out more about the military. Positivity Club students at Potsdam High School invited New York Army National Guard soldiers to demonstrate proper flag retirement. For the soldiers, years of military service deepen the flag’s meaning.
INDIANAPOLIS — Around the holiday season, it’s not unusual to see an increase in the amount of kids needing foster homes. “From this holiday weekend (Thanksgiving), we got, let’s say, 40 calls,” said Chance Osborne, licensing coordinator at National Youth Advocate Program, “So 40 calls could mean 40 children, or that could mean 40 sibling groups, so that could be 80 kids.”
(WJAR) — Getting on the bus in the morning is a lot more enjoyable for a Westerly boy who uses a wheelchair to get around thanks to the kindness of the construction class at Westerly High School. Every morning, Monday through Friday, 5-year-old Ryder Kilam heads outside to wait for the bus.
