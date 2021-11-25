ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Earliest evidence of humans decorating jewelery in Eurasia

By Max Planck Society
Phys.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new multidisciplinary study by an international team reports the discovery of an ivory pendant decorated with a pattern of at least 50 punctures, creating an irregular looping curve. The direct radiocarbon date of the ornament yields an age of 41,500 years. This result indicates that the Stajnia Cave jewelry is...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

This Enigmatic Pendant Is The Oldest Known Ornate Jewelry in All of Eurasia

It doesn't look like much. A little shorter than your thumb, perhaps, yellowed and scarred with age, and cracked clean through. But this small piece of mammoth ivory recovered from a cave in what is now Poland has turned out to be an amazing and important piece of human history. According to a new archaeological analysis of the object, it's the oldest known piece of decorated jewelry made by Homo sapiens in all of Eurasia. It's a pendant, made of mammoth bone patterned with small holes, discovered in the archaeological site in Stajnia Cave, Poland in 2010. The new work dates it...
FRANCE
Smithonian

Earliest Evidence of Mercury Poisoning in Humans Found in 5,000-Year-Old Bones

A chance find at a vineyard in Portugal has led to the discovery of the earliest evidence of mercury poisoning in humans. Researchers found moderate to high concentrations of the lethal element in the bones of 120 people buried on the Iberian Peninsula between the Neolithic era and antiquity—a period spanning some 5,000 years, reports David Bressan for Forbes. The highest levels of mercury appeared in bones dated to the early Copper Age (roughly 2900 to 2600 B.C.E.).
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Gold jewelry from the time of Nefertiti found in Bronze Age tombs in Cyprus

Archaeologists from the University of Gothenburg have concluded an excavation of two tombs in the Bronze Age city of Hala Sultan Tekke in Cyprus. The finds include over 150 human skeletons and close to 500 objects—including gold jewelry, gemstones and ceramics—from around 1350 BCE. Since 2010, the New Swedish Cyprus...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The earliest Denisovans and their cultural adaptation

Since the initial identification of the Denisovans a decade ago, only a handful of their physical remains have been discovered. Here we analysed ~3,800 non-diagnostic bone fragments using collagen peptide mass fingerprinting to locate new hominin remains from Denisova Cave (Siberia, Russia). We identified five new hominin bones, four of which contained sufficient DNA for mitochondrial analysis. Three carry mitochondrial DNA of the Denisovan type and one was found to carry mtDNA of the Neanderthal type. The former come from the same archaeological layer near the base of the cave's sequence and are the oldest securely dated evidence of Denisovans at 200 ka (thousand years ago) (205"“192 ka at 68.2% or 217"“187 ka at 95% probability). The stratigraphic context in which they were located contains a wealth of archaeological material in the form of lithics and faunal remains, allowing us to determine the material culture associated with these early hominins and explore their behavioural and environmental adaptations. The combination of bone collagen fingerprinting and genetic analyses has so far more-than-doubled the number of hominin bones at Denisova Cave and has expanded our understanding of Denisovan and Neanderthal interactions, as well as their archaeological signatures.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Humans#Decoration#Central Europe#Stajnia Cave#Punctate#The University Of Bologna#Wroc Aw University#Polish
Phys.org

Scientists discover a promising biological control agent for tree-of-heaven in France

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Agricultural Research Service (ARS) scientists and collaborators confirmed the presence of a newly described Eriophyid mite, a potential biological control agent for the invasive tree-of-heaven, in France. The study, published in Phytoparasitica, showed that this was the first record of the mite species in...
WILDLIFE
sciencenewsforstudents.org

The ultimate genealogical search hunts for our earliest ancestors

With the availability of home DNA-test kits, people have been using samples of saliva and cells to search for, among other things, unknown relatives. But that approach will only help you narrow your search back maybe a few generations. Over the past 150 years, many scientists have attempted to hunt down our earliest ancestors — folk who trace to the first emergence of humankind.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Tracing European conflicts using lead isotopes in paints used by Dutch masters

A team of researchers from Vrije University, Conservation & Science, Rijksmuseum and the University of Amsterdam has found that it is possible to trace conflicts in Europe by analyzing lead isotopes in paint used by Dutch master painters. They have published their results in the journal Science Advances. As part...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

A dinosaur trove in Italy rewrites the history, geography and evolution of the ancient Mediterranean area

Italy is not exactly renowned for dinosaurs. In comparison to its excellent artistic and archaeological heritage, dinosaur fossils are very rare. Not surprisingly, the discovery of the first isolated dinosaurs in the early 1990s generated excitement, but are now considered nothing more than an exception to a general rule. During the reign of dinosaurs, between 230 and 66 million years ago, the ancient Mediterranean area would have been hard to map, formed by countless small islands far from all major mainlands—Europe, Africa, and Asia—unsuitable to sustain large animals like the dinosaurs. Or so we believed.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
France
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Capture Earliest Emergence of Humor in Children

Young children’s ability to laugh and make jokes has been mapped by age for the first time using data from a new study involving nearly 700 children from birth to 4 years of age, from around the world. The findings, led by University of Bristol researchers and published in Behavior Research Methods, identifies the earliest age humor emerges and how it typically builds in the first years of life.
SCIENCE
albuquerqueexpress.com

China In Eurasia: Beijing's Shadow Over Hungary's Elections

Welcome back to the China In Eurasia briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter tracking China's resurgent influence from Eastern Europe to Central Asia. I'm RFE/RL correspondent Reid Standish and here's what I'm following right now. As Hungary prepares for a tight election in April between Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the opposition's...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
scitechdaily.com

1,000 Years of Glacial Ice Reveals Unexpected Evidence of “Prosperity and Peril” in Europe

Evidence preserved in glaciers provides continuous climate and vegetation records during major historical events. Europe’s past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores, and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems.
EARTH SCIENCE
arcamax.com

A French Government Agency’s Stunning COVIE-19 Stats Destroy the Official Propaganda

PARIS — Exactly how “scientific” is the COVID-19 information that we’ve been spoon-fed as justification for restrictions of basic freedoms and seemingly never-ending mandates for jabs? Can we take the official narrative at face-value and really trust that they’re “following the science”, whenever authorities tighten the screws yet again?. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Scientist

Analysis of earliest covid-19 cases points to Wuhan market as source

An analysis of what we know about the earliest covid-19 cases has strengthened the case that the coronavirus pandemic began when animals at the Huanan Market in Wuhan, China passed the virus on to people. Among other things, it concludes that the first case was a woman who worked as a seafood vendor at the market, who became ill on 11 December 2019.
MARKETS
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW researcher finds earliest evidence of mercury poisoning in prehistoric bones

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW researcher Steve Emslie has been studying ancient bones of animals and humans for decades. While performing routine analysis of human bones collected from an archaeological dig in Portugal, the biology professor stumbled upon a new discovery – the earliest evidence for mercury poisoning in the history of the human population.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

The Norwegian wolf is extinct

There' s no longer any doubt—the wolves found in Norway and Sweden today are actually Finnish, according to extensive studies done on their genetic makeup. Humans wiped out Norway's original wolf population in the wild around 1970. "The original Norwegian-Swedish wolves probably didn't share their genetics with the wolves in...
ANIMALS
Fareeha Arshad

Four Things Ancient Humans Had That We Don’t: Our ancestors were more badass than we assume

Our own species is a relative newcomerElisabeth Daynes/ Science Photo Library. As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
techeblog.com

Russian Boy Claims to be from Mars and is Here on Earth to Save it from Nuclear Apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich from Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo Child”, claims to have lived on Mars in a past life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, Martians were allegedly wiped out by a nuclear conflict thousands of years ago, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will share the same fate as “his people”. Read more for a video about the boy and additional information.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy