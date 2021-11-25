ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, AL

Investigation underway after hundreds of packages found ‘thrown off ravine’

By Phil Pinarski
WWLP
WWLP
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xHtki_0d6jFtFy00

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a situation involving hundreds of missing packages from FedEx.

Birmingham coke plant owned by West Virginia governor has no license, multiple health violations

According to BCSO, deputies located “300-400 boxes of assorted sizes” that appear to have “been thrown off a ravine.”

At 5 p.m., FedEx officials sent another vehicle to collect the assorted packages from the scene. They were unable to get all of the packages Wednesday night and will send another truck Thursday to finish. FedEx will scan the packages to see where they came from and where they are supposed to go.

FedEx released a statement to CBS 42:

The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority and we are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care. We are taking steps to recover and transport the affected packages as quickly as possible. In addition to cooperating with law enforcement, we are conducting a review of this situation and will take the appropriate action. Customers with questions about their shipments can track their packages by visiting http://fedex.com .

Federal Express
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VCN1f_0d6jFtFy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lidxn_0d6jFtFy00

Sheriff Mark Moon said that a deputy will be guarding the packages all night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Blount County, AL
State
West Virginia State
City
Birmingham, AL
Blount County, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravine#Wiat#Bcso#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WWLP

6 hurt, dozens displaced when explosion rocks Brooklyn neighborhood: FDNY

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — An overnight explosion and ensuing fire in a Brooklyn home left six people injured and dozens of area residents forced out of their homes in the middle of the night, according to the FDNY. Fire officials said a call reporting the explosion came in around midnight Wednesday at a private residence […]
ACCIDENTS
WWLP

WWLP

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy