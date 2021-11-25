ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Afghan girl from famous cover portrait is evacuated to Italy

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

National Geographic magazine’s famed green-eyed “ Afghan Girl” has arrived in Italy as part of the West’s evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday.

The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.

Gulla gained international fame in 1984 as an Afghan refugee girl, after war photographer Steve McCurry’s photograph of her, with piercing green eyes, was published on the cover of National Geographic. McCurry found her again in 2002.

In 2014, she surfaced in Pakistan but went into hiding when authorities accused her of buying a fake Pakistani identity card and ordered her deported. She was flown to Kabul where the president hosted a reception for her at the presidential palace and handed her keys to a new apartment.

Italy was one of several Western countries that airlifted hundreds of Afghans out of the country following the departure of U.S. forces and the Taliban takeover in August.

Comments / 1

Related
arcamax.com

A French Government Agency’s Stunning COVIE-19 Stats Destroy the Official Propaganda

PARIS — Exactly how “scientific” is the COVID-19 information that we’ve been spoon-fed as justification for restrictions of basic freedoms and seemingly never-ending mandates for jabs? Can we take the official narrative at face-value and really trust that they’re “following the science”, whenever authorities tighten the screws yet again?. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Steve Mccurry
dallassun.com

Italy gives asylum to famed 'green-eyed Afghan girl'

Rome [Italy], November 29 (ANI): The Afghan 'green-eyed' girl, who became popular after her photo was carried on the cover of an international magazine in 1984, has now been given asylum by Italy, the Italian government said. As reported by Tolo News, the office of Premier Mario Draghi said that...
POLITICS
AFP

Pakistan to host Islamic meeting on Afghanistan

Pakistan has offered to host a summit of foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) next month to address the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said. The United Nations has repeatedly warned that Afghanistan is on the brink of the world's worst humanitarian crisis, and Qureshi said the OIC "must step in to help our Afghan brethren".
ADVOCACY
AFP

Pope to plead migrant cause on Greece, Cyprus trip

Pope Francis heads to Cyprus and Greece on Thursday for a five-day trip intended to strengthen ties with the Orthodox Church and highlight the plight of migrants with a return trip to Lesbos. Francis' return to Lesbos represents "a very strong message" especially since "the situation has worsened", said Roberto Zuccolini, spokesman for the Italian lay Catholic association Sant'Egidio, which has been helping migrants in Europe since 2015, particularly in Greece. 
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Taliban#Afghans#National Geographic#Italian#Pakistani#Western
The Independent

Watch live as Pope Francis arrives in Cyprus

Pope Francis is to visit Cyprus this week with migrants and refugees likely top of the agenda after His Holiness has arranged to have 50 migrants relocated to Italy from the country after his trip. Francis is expected to visit the Holy Cross church in Nicosia and address the long-standing...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Europe
The Independent

Black artist Josephine Baker honored at France's Pantheon

The voice of Josephine Baker, speaking and singing, will resonate Tuesday in front of the Pantheon monument in Paris where she is to symbolically be inducted — becoming the first Black woman to receive France’s highest honor. French President Emmanuel Macron made the decision in August to honor the “exceptional figure” who “embodies the French spirit,” making Baker also the first American-born citizen and the first performer to be immortalized into the Pantheon. She will join scientist Marie Curie philosopher Voltaire, writer Victor Hugo and other French luminaries.The move aims to pay tribute to “a woman whose...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Russian bombers and armoured vehicles deployed to Ukraine border amid invasion fears

Russian bombers and armoured vehicles were deployed to the Ukraine border amid fears an invasion is imminent. Footage released by the Russian Military Defence captures tanks and armoured vehicles practising fast-paced drills near the region of Voronezh. Some 10,000 armed troops have been moved to the area to partake in...
MILITARY
The Independent

Prince William visits refugee hotel in Leeds

Prince William met Afghan refugees starting new lives in the UK on Tuesday. The Duke of Cambridge was greeted by applause during his visit to a hotel in Leeds, which is being used to house refugees evacuated from Kabul. The royal prince was filmed sitting down to chat with two...
U.K.
The Independent

Britain promised to take in these Syrian families. Instead, they’re scavenging through bins to survive

The Syrian refugee family is so desperately poor that this week they resorted to digging through bins to find food. Sitting in a tiny flat in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, Salma, 49, explains that her family of five has not eaten meat in two years and they frequently faint from hunger. She opens their fridge: it is stocked only with rotten fruit, the spoils of yesterday’s scavenging session.After her husband was killed in heavy bombing on their home city of Aleppo in 2014, Salma fled with her children to Lebanon, which has this year suffered one of the worst...
The Independent

Covid omicron news – live: Christmas parties can go ahead, PM insists as Germany bans unvaccinated from venues

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has attempted to clear up confusion about whether people should still hold Christmas parties by insisting that the events should not be cancelled.The government is once again facing accusations of mixed messaging on coronavirus, after a minister admitted he had cancelled his team’s in-person Christmas party in favour of a Zoom gathering.George Freeman, the business minister, also suggested large companies might do well to follow his lead, amid concerns about the transmissibility of the omicron variant of Covid-19.“We’ve decided this year that it is probably sensible to do it by Zoom and wait for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Christmas party in Norway infects up to 60 in suspected omicron outbreak

More than 50 people in Norway have been infected with Covid after a Christmas party that is likely to prove the world’s biggest outbreak of the new omicron variant. One of the party-goers has tested positive for the omicron variant, and more cases are expected to follow, Oslo’s authorities said on Thursday."We are working actively with contact tracing to limit the spread and prevent bigger outbreaks,” the city said in a statement.Doctors said between 50 and 60 people tested positive for coronavirus after the party last week at a restaurant in Oslo, according to the Norwegian state broadcaster NRK.The doctors...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
foreigndesknews.com

North Korea Is Prepared for War with U.S. Aircraft Carriers

Kim Jong-un directed the armed forces to intensify their efforts against U.S. carrier strike groups, because if the military “steadily studies and rounds off the war methods of mercilessly striking the enemy’s backbone by the guerrillas-style combat method… it is quite possible to send even a carrier to the bottom of the sea.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

360K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy