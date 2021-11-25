Flash Flood Warning issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Allegany County. In Virginia, Highland County. In West Virginia, Grant, Mineral, and Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are most likely late this morning into early this afternoon, and again this evening. The highest gusts are expected along and just east of the Allegheny Front.
Comments / 0