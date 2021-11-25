ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flash Flood Warning issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-25 04:56:00 SST Expires: 2021-11-25 08:15:00 SST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 09:01:00 SST Expires: 2021-12-01 11:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The public is advised to take necessary precautions when driving due to hazardous driving road conditions and flooded roadways. Do not cross fast flowing water in streams and on roads. Mud and landslides are also possible along steep and mountainous areas as grounds become saturated. Target Area: Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 11 am this morning WHAT...Minor flooding resulting from isolated cumulonimbus clouds WHERE...Western District of Tutuila WHEN...Through 11 am this morning IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall and runoff may cause elevated stream and drainage ditch levels. Ponding may occur on roads and low lying areas. Please take extra caution due to hazardous driving conditions. ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WSFO Pago Pago recorded more than half inch of rainfall in the past hour and passed over advisory threshold. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 901 TAEAO ASO LULU TESEMA 1 2021 ...UA IAI LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA E OO I LE 11 i le taeao nei MAFUAAGA...O lologa ma tafega e mafua mai i ao faaniutu o loo fegasoloai i luga o le atunuu. NOFOAGA...Itumalo i sisifo o Tutuila TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le 11 i le taeao nei AAFIAGA...O timuga mamafa ma tafega e faatupulaia ai le siisii vave o auvai. E ono tutupu ai lologa i luga o aualatele ma nofoaga aafia gofie. Faamolemole faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. FA`AMATALAGA FA`AOPOOPO...Sa faamaumauina e le ofisa o le tau le silia o timuga ma le afa inisi ma ua ausia pe sili atu foi ma tulaga o Fautuaga. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA Faamolemole, ia faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. Aua ne`i savalia pe uia auvai ma aualatele o loo malosi ai tafega. E ono faatupula`ia sologa mai i mauga ona o le susu o le eleele ua iai nei. Fa`amolemole, ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-02 16:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 115 AM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. Nooksack River At Ferndale affecting Whatcom County. Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. .Some more rain is still to come and the front will still come through tonight, but rain amounts are on the low end of what was predicted - lowering the expected crest height. Rain will come to an end Thursday morning. The forecasts of reaching flood stage for the Skagit River are looking less likely that they will make it. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skagit River Near Concrete. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, the Skagit River will flood low areas and sections of roads along the river from Rockport downstream to Sedro Woolley. This level for this location on the Skagit corresponds to a Phase 3 flood in the Skagit County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 PM PST Wednesday the stage was 27.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 28.1 feet late tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 28.1 feet on 01/08/2009. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 22:53:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-02 04:18:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 430 AM PST. Target Area: Whatcom The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Nooksack River At Ferndale affecting Whatcom County. .Light rain overnight into Thursday morning will not cause any more rises on the Nooksack River at Ferndale. The river will remain fairly steady overnight then recede Thursday morning. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...The river will remain within a half a foot of flood stage into Thursday morning. * WHERE...Nooksack River At Ferndale. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, the Nooksack River will overtop levees along Bertrand Creek and near Marine Drive, causing shallow flooding of low pasture lands along the river and additional roadways within the floodplain including Slater Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 PM PST Wednesday the stage was 17.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will remain within a half a foot of flood stage into Thursday morning then recede the remainder of Thursday. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.6 feet on 02/16/2016. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 16:07:00 SST Expires: 2021-12-01 17:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD ADVISORY CANCELLED Showers have moved away from the islands. Please continue to watch out for any residual flooding. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 407 AOAULI ASO LULU TESEMA 1 2021 ...UA FAAMUTAINA LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA Ua se`e ese nei le tele o timuga mai le atunu`u. Ae fa`autagia pea nisi o lologa ma tafega o tumau ma aga`i fa`aitiitia.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-05 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow or ice accumulations that may impact the summits. Anyone planning travel to the summits, including hikers and campers, should monitor the latest forecasts and consider postponing their trip until improved weather returns. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER STORM WATCH FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches possible. Winds could gust higher than 100 mph. * WHERE...Big Island Summits. * WHEN...From Friday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 03:16:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-02 16:38:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 1145 PM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. .Light rain will continue into Thursday morning over the North Cascades. Rainfall amounts will not be enough to push the Skagit River at Concrete up to flood stage. The Skagit near Mount Vernon will remain near flood stage tonight into Thursday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon. * WHEN...From late tonight to tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, the Skagit River will cause minor flooding from Sedro Woolley downstream through Mount Vernon to the mouth with shallow flooding in low pasture lands and over a few low-lying roads near the river. This level for this location on the Skagit corresponds to a Phase 3 flood in the Skagit County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 PM PST Wednesday the stage was 27.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain between 27.5 feet and 28.1 feet through Thursday morning. The river will begin to recede Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 28.0 feet on 12/04/2007. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Monroe, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-02 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Monroe; Wayne WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Monroe and Wayne counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Manua by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 22:13:00 SST Expires: 2021-12-02 01:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The public is advised to take necessary precautions when driving due to hazardous driving road conditions and flooded roadways. Do not cross fast flowing water in streams and on roads. Mud and landslides are also possible along steep and mountainous areas as grounds become saturated. Target Area: Manua FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 1 AM SST WHAT...Minor flooding resulting from rainfall. WHERE...Manu`a Islands WHEN...Through 1 AM SST IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall and runoff may cause elevated stream and drainage ditch levels. Ponding may occur on roads and low lying areas. Please take extra caution due to hazardous driving conditions. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 1013 PO ASO LULU TESEMA 1 2021 ...UA IAI LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA E OO I LE 1 AM SST MAFUAAGA...O lologa ma tafega e mafua mai i timuga NOFOAGA...Manu`a TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le 1 AM SST AAFIAGA...O timuga mamafa ma tafega e faatupulaia ai le siisii vave o auvai. E ono tutupu ai lologa i luga o aualatele ma nofoaga aafia gofie. Faamolemole faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA Faamolemole, ia faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. Aua ne`i savalia pe uia auvai ma aualatele o loo malosi ai tafega. E ono faatupula`ia sologa mai i mauga ona o le susu o le eleelee ua iai nei. Fa`amolemole, ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Toole, Central, Eastern Pondera, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 03:47:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Toole, Central, Eastern Pondera, Liberty; Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112 AND 114 * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty and Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front. * WINDS...West 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. * IMPACTS...The strong winds will make any new fire starts difficult to contain.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chautauqua, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-02 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chautauqua; Southern Erie WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 02:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 60 below expected. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...In passes of the Eastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds will persist through passes and remain into Thursday. This will cause dangerously low wind chills in passes through Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 05:06:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-02 07:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Berkshire POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN THIS MORNING Light rain will continue to impact the southern Berkshires and Litchfield Hills this morning. Some pockets of freezing rain are possible, where temperatures are still 32 degrees or less. A light icing is possible on untreated surfaces. Caution is advised if out on the roadways for the morning commute. Temperatures will continue to rising quickly above 32 degrees this morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cattaraugus, Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-02 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Genesee; Orleans; Wyoming WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, and Cattaraugus counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 03:10:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds gusting to 65 mph. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber and roads along the Beartooth Foothills.
PARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Allegany County. In Virginia, Highland County. In West Virginia, Grant, Mineral, and Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are most likely late this morning into early this afternoon, and again this evening. The highest gusts are expected along and just east of the Allegheny Front.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take precautions now to protect property. Tie down loose objects or move them to a sheltered location. Target Area: Big Island Summit HIGH WIND WATCH FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 50 to 80 mph with localized gusts over 100 mph possible. * WHERE...Big Island Summits. * WHEN...From Friday evening through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Serious injury could result from slamming doors and flying objects.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI

