Syracuse N.Y. – For the second year, CNY Jazz will present a family holiday special by singer and actress Sally Ramirez, “Songs from The Heart/Canciones del Corazón.” The family-friendly show will feature Sally and her accompanist Doug Robinson, who will perform traditional holiday songs from around the world. The live production is scheduled for Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Jazz Central theater and will be simulcast for virtual home viewing. Additional 7 p.m. shows will be available for streaming from Dec. 15 through 19.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO