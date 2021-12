Dawn Charron delivers the American Legion Veterans Day speech at the Lincoln Veterans Day observance at the Lincoln Community Hall. The speech, which focused on the global legacy of freedom spread by American military service members, also highlighted the importance of military service, even among those who didn't serve in combat. "We remind all veterans that their service matters. We remind them that their well-being matters, especially to us. Most importantly, we offer our friendship and assistance." The speech also recognized the toll deployments have had on both service members and their families, the role the Legion plays in suicide prevention and the need to remove the stigma from PTSD.

