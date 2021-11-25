ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Source: Rangnick talks with Man United over manager's job

 7 days ago

MANCHESTER, England (AP) -- Manchester United is in talks with Ralf Rangnick about becoming interim manager, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday. No final agreement has been reached yet but...

